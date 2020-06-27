Attorney and Mrs. Frank A. Mazzeo celebrate 36th anniversary

Attorney and Mrs. Frank A. Mazzeo, Jr. will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. They were married in St. Anthony’s Church, Exeter. Rev. Silvio Chini performed the double ring ceremony and celebrated the Nuptial Mass. Miss Keriann Quinnan was soloist.

The bride is the former Sharon Dwyer. She is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Dwyer.

The groom is the son of Mr. Frank Mazzeo Sr., and the late Mrs. Marie Mazzeo.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, chose Mrs. Karen Dwyer as her matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Maria Brannon and Mrs. Deborah Dunbar.

Nicholas Conti served as best man. Ushers were the late John J. Dwyer III, brother of the bride, and the late Charles Santarsiero.

Cocktails and dinner followed at Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.

A rehearsal party, hosted by the parents of the bridegroom, was held at Arcaro and Genell’s, Old Forge.

The bride was hosted at a shower given by Mrs. John Dwyer.

Mrs. Sharon Mazzeo is a graduate of Wyoming Area High School.

Attorney Frank Mazzeo Jr., is an honor graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, The University of Scranton and Howard University School of Law. He is engaged in private practice with offices in Scranton and Tunkhannock.

The couple spent their honeymoon in St. Thomas. Attorney and Mrs. Mazzeo reside in Wyoming.

Their marriage has been blessed with three daughters, Francesca, in Philadelphia, Maria, in Exeter, and Sharon, in Wyoming and two granddaughters, Melania and Giada.

A trip to St. Thomas and a family celebration will be held.