Gober, Sorick return for Warriors

August 22, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch

Seniors J.T. Gober and Matt Sorick are back to lead a Wyoming Area golf team that will be trying to climb through the ranks for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3.

The Warriors went 4-8 last season to tie for fifth in the division, which features the conference’s seven Class 2A schools.

Gober and Sorick are three-year starters who were consistently among the team’s top four scorers a year ago.

Coach Gordon Williams has a large group of underclassmen, most of which were in the program last season, looking to break into the starting lineup.

“It’s going to be difficult to choose a starting six beyond J.T. and Matt,” Williams said.

Seniors Zack Capitano and Danielle Meade, juniors Mike Brown, Nick Giardina, Logan Dominick, Owen Hizynski, Brennan Keefer and Abby Hoyt and sophomores Ryan Bonin and Bryce Harry are all back.

“I’m just hoping my underclassmen bring their ‘A’ game,” Williams said.

Jack Mulhern leads a group of eight promising freshmen that also will be looking to make an impression when practice opens Monday.