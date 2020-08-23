Fall sports practices begin Monday

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area fall athletes will be on the practice fields Monday for the coronavirus-delayed start of official fall sports practices.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors voted 25-5 in a virtual meeting Friday to allow fall sports preparations to begin Monday.
The PIAA had originally delayed the start of football heat acclimatization two weeks and other fall practices one week in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s “strong recommendation” that scholastic and youth sports not be played until at least Jan. 1, 2021 because of concerns about containing the spread of COVID-19.
Wolf did not change his position, but has repeatedly clarified that it is not a mandate or order.
After PIAA executive staff spoke with Wolf’s staff last week and PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi testified in front of the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee Tuesday, the Board of Directors met again to make a final decision.
“I think the board took two weeks to weigh very seriously what their constituents were saying,” Lombardi said.
In the two-plus weeks since Wolf’s recommendation at the end of a press conference, the PIAA has heard from concerned athletes, parents and other interested parties.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, Dr. Lombardi and the entire executive staff, I would like to thank the thousands of individuals that have contacted us with recent e-mails, phone calls and letters,” said Frank Majikes, the PIAA Board president and the chairman of District 2, which includes the Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League. “We certainly appreciate your input and very much respect your opinions on the matter.”
The five PIAA board members voting against fall sports were: Nathan Mains, Pennsylvania School Board Association Chief Executive Officer; LeeAnn Wentzel, Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators representative; Jonathan Bauer, Pennsylvania Principals Association representative; Michael Allison, who represents District 7 from suburban Pittsburgh; and Karen Arnold, who represents District 8, which is Pittsburgh.
The PIAA did not identify the two board members, who did not take part in the meeting or the vote.
Following the vote to allow fall practices, the PIAA voted 30-0 to pass another motion that allowed for the PIAA to monitor school participation in fall sports and pursue alternate solutions as needed.
The PIAA has made requests to state officials to ease restrictions on spectators at fall events, but there has been no change to that position at this time. There is a chance fall sports could be held without any spectators or with extreme limitations on spectators.
There also was not any attempt to resolve what the postseason will look like, if the PIAA conducts any state championships.
“The state playoff issue is not a tail that is going to wag the dog,” Lombardi said. “We’re really trying to make sure to maximize opportunities and participation for young people.
“If we’re lucky enough to get the postseason in, even though it may be shortened, we’re going to try. That may be something we can’t get in.
“That’s an issue to be determined. We will find out more in the weeks ahead when we ascertain how many schools are actually participating.”
Pittston Area and Wyoming Area’s WVC rivals are all expected to be attempting to conduct fall seasons in full.
In the Lackawanna League, Abington Heights has canceled all but golf, girls tennis and cross country for the fall and a few other schools were still working on their decisions this weekend.
Lombardi said the PIAA will be continuing to monitor the situation on a daily basis beginning Monday, gathering information from around the state through its districts and member schools.
Schools have been allowed to conduct voluntary offseason workouts, under certain guidelines, since late June.
Friday’s decision allows for the start of official practice sessions for the first time in any sport since March.
The delay until Aug. 24 for practice pushed the entire calendar for most sports back one week, in terms of first competition dates, and delayed football two weeks, cutting the schedule from 10 to eight games.