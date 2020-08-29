There will be new faces all around when Pittston Area opens its girls tennis season Wednesday.

The person with the most experience on the high school level is junior Jacy VanOsdol, who is new to the area after moving from Texas.

VanOsdol takes over as the number-one singles player for the Lady Patriots.

New coach Tate Jackson has eight players, including two freshmen, with which to work. The rest of the roster is made up of players who competed in exhibition matches a year ago when Pittston Area had a senior-dominated lineup.

“We have such a unique situation this year because we have no seniors,” Jackson said. “Last year, they had so many seniors who played each match.”

Pittston Area went 2-10 a year ago.

Junior Megan Kopacs and sophomore Karma Gambardella are expected to fill the second and third singles spots.

The doubles teams appear to be the junior combination of Katie Koss-Quinn Carden along with junior Bethany Yashkus and freshman Laura Farber.

Freshman Jayda Eike is new to the sport and looking forward to learning the game through exhibition matches while being available to fill in if there is an absence.

Jackson, a former Riverside High School player, is a teacher at Pittston Area.