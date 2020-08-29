COVID-19 implications left most fall high school sports teams wondering if they would get to compete this season.

In the case of the Wyoming Area girls tennis team, the coronavirus pandemic may have changed the way the team will compete.

Following graduation losses at the top of the lineup of a playoff team, coach Bill Roberts normally would have spent some time at the school in the spring trying to recruit some girls tennis players for the fall along with coaching the Wyoming Area boys team.

With school closed to in-person learning, Roberts missed that opportunity and that may be a factor in an undersized roster this fall.

Seven players are required for a full lineup and one of the returning players chose not to play this season. The Lady Warriors opened practice with five, then one family’s concerns about competing during the pandemic led to one of those players leaving the team before the season ever started.

Wyoming Area will go into the opening week of the season with just four players.

Barring a change as the season progresses, the Lady Warriors will forfeit the third of three singles matches and the second of two doubles matches in each match.

The only way for an inexperienced team to win will be by sweeping the three matches that get played.

“They know it’s going to be challenging,” Roberts said.

Senior Kaitlyn Slusser, a doubles player a year ago, is back to lead the squad.

The other three players do not have tennis experience. Roberts is teaching them the game as they move right into varsity competition.

Senior Alana Aufiere and freshmen Milanna Bocchiaro and Cadance Cable complete the roster.

“Hopefully, we can build around those freshmen for next year,” Roberts said.

Roberts would be open to adding more players to the team.

“We’re still trying to recruit, but it’s hard,” he said. “The only way we can get to anyone is through social media.”

Led by four-time district singles finalist Brianna Pizzano and Bella Scappaticci, a veteran Wyoming Area team went 7-5 to finish tied for fifth out of 13 teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference last season. It then upset sixth-seeded Valley View to reach the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals before falling, 3-2, to third-seeded Holy Redeemer.