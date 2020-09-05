Entering a season as a defending the state champion, the first team from District 2 to have that distinction in 22 years, did not change Randy Spencer’s approach to coaching the Wyoming Area football team.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, took care of that.

“It’s really the same process as far as building a team and preparing for a season,” Spencer said. “Obviously, last year’s state championship was an outstanding accomplishment, historical for the program. It’s one of those things that is there forever.

“But, in terms of preparing for this season, obviously, the pandemic has been the biggest influence on preparation, as opposed to returning as state champion.”

COVID-19 precautions interrupted offseason workouts, delayed the season by two weeks, then led to several alterations to the schedule.

Barring any other late developments, the Warriors will finally get to play their first game as defending state champions Friday night at home against Riverside, the only Lackawanna Football Conference member that will play a game prior to October.

In many ways, the Warriors team that opens the 2020 season will be dramatically different from the one that rallied in the fourth quarter in Hershey in December with a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A state championship on the line.

A benefit to the process, however, is Spencer’s willingness to go deep into his bench the past two seasons while the Warriors were often overwhelming opponents and losing just twice in that time.

The one position group where the Warriors are largely experienced is in the offensive line.

“Our strength in terms of experience returning is four out of five interior linemen were starters,” Spencer said.

Senior center Bryce Hinkel, junior guard Nick Elko and senior tackles Shawn Kostak and Nasir Condry are all returning starters.

Junior Ryan Gilpin will take over at the other guard spot.

The presence of sophomore center Ethan Speece and the ability of the starters to work at more than one position gives flexibility up front. There is also depth with senior guards Vincent Bowers and Jaleem DeJesus, senior tackle A.J. Merlino, junior guard Matt Clarke and junior tackle Owen Kelly.

Others developing in the offensive line are juniors Matt Pelleschi, Tyler Brzozowski and Kameron Barber and Sal Mansi, sophomore Russell VanAuken and freshman Anthony VanAuken.

Junior Blaise Sokach-Minnick threw seven passes and senior Jacob Williams six in reserve last season.

Williams is expected to start at quarterback with Sokach-Minnick seeing playing time there while also figuring into the mix at split end and tight end.

Junior John Morgan is also working at the position.

Several players have experience running the ball in a back-up role.

Senior Vincenzo Giambra was the team’s third-leading rusher with 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior Leo Haros made a state playoffs start as an injury replacement. Haros, junior Rich Hyzinski and sophomore Drew Mruk each ran for more than 100 yards on the season.

“There are guys at other positions who have certainly played, so it’s not like they haven’t been on the field, but in terms of starting roles, other than the lineman, the only one who has is Leo,” Spencer said.

Haros will also spend some time as a wide receiver, allowing the tailback position to be shared with the other three.

Junior Nico Sciandra, who has some limited experience, and freshman Aaron Crossley could also see time there. Junior Cooper Price and sophomore Joe Marranca are other tailbacks.

Senior Colby Gashi has some experience at fullback.

Junior Jadyn Rusyn will see playing time there, at tight end and, even in the offensive line, if necessary.

Other fullbacks are seniors Daniel Argus and Jose DeJesus, junior Matt Ragantesi and sophomore Keegan Rusyn.

Graduation cost the Warriors players who made 69 of their 78 catches last season and two of the catches among the returnees were by Williams, who is now the quarterback.

Haros is the top returning receiver after catching five passes for 87 yards.

The slot receiver position is expected to be filled by senior Adam Sigman and juniors Rocco Pizano and Evan Melberger. Junior Nick George and sophomore Garret Pocceschi are also looking to gain experience at the position.

Usamah Alansari and Sokach-Minnick, when he is not at quarterback, should fill the split end spot.

Others working there are seniors Jerrel Chepalonis, Matt Skilonger and Tom Collins and juniors Vincenzo Nova, Dylan Rosati and Erik Trasciatti.

Junior Michael Clark Is at tight end with support from Jadyn Rusyn and Sokach-Minnick.

Sophomores Justin Francis and Riley Knaub also play tight end.

The defense graduated 11 of the 15 players that produced double figures in tackles.

Mruk is back at linebacker after finishing fifth on the team in tackles and Jacob Williams is in the secondary after sharing the team lead of four interceptions, three of which came in a state semifinal shutout.

Haros, a back, and Jadyn Rusyn, an end, are the other most productive defenders returning.

Elko, Bowers, Matt Clarke, Gilpin and Merlino will work at the down linemen spots.

In the schemes where Wyoming Area uses a smaller, quicker nose guard, Gashi, Crossley or Hinkle could see action.

Rusyn, Hyzinski, Sokach-Minnick, Kostak and Michael Clarke are defensive ends.

Condry has some experience at linebacker, along with Mruk. Crossley and Hinkle could also spend time there.

Working along with Haros and Williams in the secondary are Pizano, Alansari, Giambra and Sigman.

Senior Sydney Kruszka is back to continue the team’s recent tradition of female kickers for extra points and, possibly, field goals.

Jadyn Rusyn returns to handle kickoffs and is working, along with Alansari, on punting.

Sokach-Minnick is following his older brothers as a major college prospect as a long snapper.

Haros, Pizano, Sigmund and Giambra are likely to handle the kick returns.