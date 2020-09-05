PITTSTON — Katie Koss and Quinn Carden won at first singles Friday afternoon, lifting Pittston Area to a 3-2 victory over Wyoming Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference match at Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School.

The win was the first for the Lady Patriots under first-year coach Tate Jackson.

Because of a shortage of players, Wyoming Area went in forfeiting two of five matches and needed to sweep all three on the court.

Loss-Carden prevented that with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Alana Aufiere-Cadence Cable.

Kaitlyn Slusser won for Wyoming Area, 6-2, 6-0, over Jacy Van Osdol at first singles.

The forfeits came at second and third singles.

Wyoming Area took second doubles when Milanna Bocchiaro-Ava Vascul defeated Bethany Yashkus-Laura Farber, 6-3, 6-4.

Pittston Area is 1-1. The match was Wyoming Area’s opener.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Hazleton Area swept Pittston Area in Wednesday’s WVC seasonopener.

Bethany Yashkus-Laura Farber, at second doubles, was theonly match in which Pittston Area won games in both sets.

GOLF

MMI 168, Wyoming Area 183

Wyoming Area dropped to 0-3 in the WVC with Wednesday’s road loss.

Pittston Area 183, Wilkes-Barre Area 200

Karl Pecha shot 6-over-par, 41 at Fox Hill Country Club Monday to lead Pittston Area to its first win of the season.

Zach Valeski added a 43, Frankie Nocito 49 and Tyler Wassel 50.

Lake-Lehman 173, Wyoming Area 206

Lake-Lehman spoiled Wyoming Area’s home opener Monday at FoxHill.

Dallas 151, Pittston Area 183

Logan Paczewski shot 4-under-par, 32 at Irem Temple Country Club as defending WVC Division 1 champion Dallas followed up its unbeaten 2019 season by opening with a home-course victory Aug. 28.

Tyler Wassel led the Patriots with a 43. Zach Valeski added a 44 and Frankie Nocito a 45. Karl Pecha and Jordan Ruane each shot 51.

Holy Redeemer 156, Wyoming Area 180

Holy Redeemer, another team that finished on top of division standings last season, also opened with a victory Aug. 28, beating Wyoming Area.

Cael Ropietski’s 37 led the Royals.

J.T. Gober led the Warriors with a 39 and Matt Sorick added a 40.

Logan Dominick’s 52 and Nick Giardina’s 53 completed the four-player team score in the first competition by a Greater Pittston high school team since sports were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March.