Both Pittston Area cross country teams begin the season with small rosters, but enough to compete, and are expecting to be led by freshmen.

Each team expects to enter the season with six runners. The top five determine a team score and up to seven can be used in scoring to displace opposing runners.

The girls have four returning runners, but coach Joe Struckus expects freshman Molly Fetchko to lead the team.

“Molly is going to be our number-one,” he said. “She has worked hard all summer and has established herself in that position. She is going to open a lot of eyes in our league.”

Related Video

Seniors Brook Bulford and Janelle Dudek, junior Marissa Gubitoso and sophomore Hailey Walling all have varsity experience.

Junior Emily Dietrick also plays volleyball, but Struckus expects her to be the team’s number-two runner when available to compete.

The girls went 6-10 in the Wyoming Valley Conference last season and were seventh of eight in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional.

Pittston Area competed with five boys most of last season and still managed to go 8-8. The Patriots were 13th of 16 in the District 2 Class 2A championships.

After three of last year’s runners graduated, seniors David Bulford and Billy Bonczek are the two returnees.

Bulford, who finished in the top half of the district field, alternated between being the team’s second and third finisher last season.

“I expect him to be just as crucial to our team’s success this season,” coach Katie O’Boyle said. “Billy will also have a big impact on the team. He has taken on a leadership role and upped his training and mileage from last season.”

The Patriots have added four underclassmen, including freshman Preston Klem, who is likely to lead the team.

“He had a lot of success at the junior high level and has shown a tremendous amount of potential throughout the preseason,” O’Boyle said.

Sophomore Jacob Hull and freshmen Alex Lien and Mathew Volpitta are the other newcomers.