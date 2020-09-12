Home News Pittston Farmers Market going strong NewsTop Stories Pittston Farmers Market going strong By Sunday Dispatch - September 12, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A family stops by to chat with Carl Covert, left, of Beta Bread Bakery, Clarks Summit, during the Pittston Farmer’s Market on Tuesday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch 🔊 Listen to this Mariana Dymond of Dymonds Farm Market, left, takes care of another customer at the Pittston Farmer’s Market, held on every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Ron Yurch of Old Forge chats with Sara Walkowiak from Pocono Organic during the Pittston Farmer’s Market on Tuesday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Bill Gelb, right, reaches into his wallet to pay for fresh produce from Joe Erzar of Brace’s Orchard. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Audrey Golomb of Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouses, right, sells freshly picked corn to Jackie Farrell. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch PITTSTON – The Tuesday Farmer’s Market, an overwhelming success this summer, will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Tomato Festival lower lot on Main Street. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR My Corner, Your Corner: Meeting of mayors a good idea WAC welcomes students back Luzerne County solicitor recalls 2001 attack, aftermath, during courthouse ceremony