State qualifiers Michael Branley, Jacob Katulka and Aubriana Marranca are back to lead the Wyoming Area cross country teams in their senior year.

The Wyoming Area boys return four of its top five and five of its top seven as they look to continue their rapid rise in the sport in the third season under coach Kristen Lombardo.

The Warriors went 13-3 to finish tied for fourth out of 17 teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference, then, with Branley’s fourth-place finish leading the way, they were sixth out of 16 teams in the District 2 Class 2A championships.

Senior Kyle Emsley and sophomores Patrick Branley and Jaden Pepe are also back, giving Wyoming Area a chance to compete for a conference title along with Lake-Lehman and Crestwood, the other teams that finished close behind Hazleton Area and Holy Redeemer’s tie for first place in 2019.

“We’re heading into this season with a new-found confidence and hunger to compete, which has allowed us to set strong goals from both a team and individual perspective,” Lombardo said. “These guys are aware of the fact that nothing is guaranteed this year and I think they’ve used that uncertainty as motivation to show up every day and give 100 percent effort at each practice.

“After putting together one of the most successful cross country seasons in nearly a decade for the school last year, and then missing out on an outdoor track season, they’re grateful and eager to get the chance to put their hard work to the test and establish us as contenders in the conference this season.”

Freshman Jake Shepulski and Roger Orlandini come to the team after performing well on the junior high level.

The girls went 5-11 last season, but did not have the five necessary runners to post a team score at districts where Marranca medaled with an eighth-place finish.

That could be an issue at times again this season.

Seniors Erika Holweg and sophomore Madison Day are the other full-time runners.

Soccer players Olivia Kwiatkowski, a senior, and Amelia Golden, a junior, have proven valuable when their schedule allows them to help the team and they will do so again this season.

Sophomore Madelyn Keating, another soccer player, has experience as a track sprinter. She is adjusting to distance runner and will also help the team when not committed elsewhere.

Lombardo said “a summer of hard work and quality mileage” has Marranca ready for individual success.