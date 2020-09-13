Pittston Area combines a large, experienced senior class with a promising freshman class as it tries to bounce back from a down season in girls soccer.

Seniors Brynne McGoff, Katelyn Wesp and Mia Snyder in the midfield, Aslyn Menendez on defense and Gia Innamorati at forward are all multi-year starters. Snyder is returning after missing last season with an injury.

Goalie Kendall Tigue is another senior returning starter.

Midfielder Rachel Deleo and defenders Kyleigh Shupp and Abby Swartz were part-time starters who were otherwise key reserves. Fellow senior Jordan Ralston also picked up some experience at midfield.

They will try to bring the team back from 2-14 season that included an 0-12 record in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

“Our returning players have been working very hard and are improving each day,” coach Nicole Tieso said. “They are very determined. Our senior class has led by example and is raising the expectations for the team.”

There are also freshmen who could make an impact. Forward Kayla Rodzinak, defender Sadie Gregory and midfielders Rowan Lazevnick, Julia Rucco and Lauren Ivey all have a shot at playing time from the start.

“We have gained several freshmen that will have a positive impact on the field,” Tieso said. “Some of them are ready now and some will be gaining varsity time as the season progresses.

“Once we find the right combinations and all of the girls find their cohesion, I think we will have a successful season.”

Between the team’s oldest and youngest players, there are still more with experience.

Junior defender Rhiannon Okuniewski was a starter last season before an injury. Forward Lauren Lopresto is a returning starter. Midfielder Ryli Smith and defenders Aleni Alfano and Olivia Hogan also gained significant experience.

Midfielder Kayla Mease picked up experience off the bench.

Lopresto, Smith, Alfano, Hogan and Mease are also juniors.

Sophomore midfielder Jordan McGoff is another who came off the bench.