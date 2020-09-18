Freshmen Angeli, Fetchko make impressive debuts

The Wyoming Area Lady Warriors made Chad Kranson’s first varsity coaching victory a special one.

Anna Wisnewski’s overtime goal allowed Wyoming Area to knock off visiting Lake-Lehman, the four-time defending champion, 2-1, Tuesday in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer opener.

The goal was the second of the game for Wisnewski. Her second-half goal, on an assist by Halle Kranson, the coach’s daughter, forced overtime.

Hailey Kline had given Lake-Lehman a halftime lead.

Olivia Allen assisted the game-winning goal.

Sydney Kruszka made 11 saves for Wyoming Area to offset Lake-Lehman’s advantages of 15-14 in shots and 5-3 in corner kicks.

Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area have battled in recent seasons.

Wyoming Area finished tied for second in the division in 2017, in sole possession of second in 2018 and third in 2019. The Lady Warriors defeated Lake-Lehman for the 2018 District 2 Class 2A title.

GIRLS SOCCER

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 0

Berwick shut out host Wyoming Area Thursday in a non-league game.

Kayla Fernandez had two goals and assisted Katie Starr’s goal for Berwick, a District 2 Class 3A finalist last season.

Berwick led 23-15 in shots and 7-4 in corner kicks.

Sydney Kruszka made 15 saves in the loss.

The Lady Warriors are 1-2 overall.

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 2

Mia Snyder scored both of her team’s goals, but Pittston Area fell to 0-2 with Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 loss at Hazleton Area.

Crestwood 10, Pittston Area 3

Crestwood scored the last four goals of the first half and the first three of the second half to overcome a quick start by host Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 opener.

Katelyn Wesp and Kayla Rodzinak scored 2:22 apart to give Pittston Area a 2-1 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Mia Snyder, who assisted Wesp’s goal, also scored.

Gia Innamorati and Brynne McGoff also had assists.

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Wyoming Area 3

Krystal Haertler scored four first-half goals as Wilkes-Barre Area defeated Wyoming Area Sept. 12 in a non-league season opener.

Christina Kosco scored two goals for the Lady Warriors. Olivia Allen scored the other goal and Halle Kranson assisted Kosco’s first goal.

Wyoming Area cut into a 4-0 halftime deficit, getting to within two goals twice.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 5, Wallenpaupack 4

Morgan Hilbert scored on an extended penalty corner with no time on the clock Thursday to lift Pittston Area to the victory and the early WVC Division 2 lead.

Pittston Area rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game on Hilbert’s goal with 4:29 left in the third quarter off a Kaitlyn Bucci assist.

The same combination produced the game-winner, improving the Lady Patriots to 2-0.

Pittston Area set up one penalty corner opportunity with no time left and earned an additional chance when Wallenpaupack committed another infraction in the circle while that was playing out.

Given another try, the Lady Patriots converted. Tori Para received the insert at the top of the circle and sent a pass to her left to Bucci, who fired a shot, which Hilbert tipped into the cage.

Wallenpaupack scored the first two goals of the second quarter for a 4-1 lead.

Jianna Eike began the comeback with an unassisted goal before halftime, then continued it with her second goal midway through the third quarter.

Bucci scored the team’s first goal and had the first of her three assists on Eike’s third-quarter goal.

Wyoming Area 7, Hazleton Area 0

Toni Minichello scored five goals Wednesday night when Wyoming Area opened the WVC Division 1 season with a road win.

Kayla Kiwak and Bianca Pizano each added a goal and two assists.

Wyoming Area 3, Hazleton Area 1

Freshman Nina Angeli scored twice to decide a game that was tied, 1-1, going into the fourth quarter as Wyoming Area opened the season Sept. 12 with a non-league home game against Hazleton Area, one of its divisional rivals.

Kayla Kiwak scored the other goal and assisted one of Angeli’s scores.

Alexys Moore also had an assist.

Pittston Area 2, Berwick 1

Pittston Area played in the WVC opener, the only conference game to be played Sept. 11.

The Lady Patriots broke their 36-game conference losing streak in their first game since dropping down from Division 1 to Division 2.

GOLF

Dallas 165, Pittston Area 170

Defending champion Dallas remained unbeaten and clinched at least a tie for the WVC Division 1 title by slipping past Pittston Area at Fox Hill Thursday with the help of Logan Paczewski’s 37.

Tyler Wassel led the Patriots (4-4) with a 39. Zach Valeski shot 42, Jordyn Ruane 43 and Frankie Nocito 46.

Wyoming Seminary 175, Wyoming Area 193

Andrew Maddock’s 38 at Huntsville Golf Club led Wyoming Seminary to Thursday’s WVC Division 3 victory.

J.T. Gober led Wyoming Area with a 42 and Matt Sorick added a 47.

The Warriors fell to 0-7.

MMI Prep 174, Wyoming Area 192

Second-place MMI Prep defeated Wyoming Area Wednesday in a WVC Division 3 match at Fox Hill.

J.T. Gober shot 40 and Matt Sorick 43 for Wyoming Area.

Lake-Lehman 164, Wyoming Area 209

Lake-Lehman held on to its WVC Division 3 lead with Tuesday’s comfortable victory over visiting Wyoming Area at Huntsville Golf Club.

Hazleton Area 161, Pittston Area 183

Hazleton Area defeated Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 match at Valley Country Club.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 5, Wyoming Area 0

Hazleton Area shut out Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s WVC match.

Milanna Bocchiaro-Ava Vacula, at second doubles, won games in each set for the Lady Warriors (1-4).

Wyoming Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Kaitlyn Slusser and the doubles team of Alana Aufiero-Cadence Cable dominated their matches to lead Wyoming Area to its first win on the road in a WVC match Monday.

Slusser won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles.

Aufiero-Cable won, 6-0, 6-2, at first doubles.

Wyoming Area picked up a forfeit win at second doubles and forfeited away the third singles match. In earlier matches, the Lady Warriors had been forfeiting both second and third singles.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Dallas swept host Pittston Area (2-3) in Monday’s WVC match.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area 3-1

Pittston Area freshman Molly Fetchko picked up a win in her varsity debut, finishing first in a five-team meet at Wyoming Valley West to open the WVC schedule.

The Lady Patriots defeated Wilkes-Barre Area (15-50), Lake-Lehman (25-30) and Wyoming Valley West (26-26), but fell to Tunkhannock, 25-30, to finish the day 3-1.

Wyoming Area 17, Wyoming Seminary 38

Wyoming Area opened the WVC victory with a win over Wyoming Seminary at Kirby Park Wednesday.

Dallas did not participate in the scheduled tri-meet because of COVID-19 precautions at the school.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area 1-3

Pittston Area went 1-3 in Wednesday’s WVC-opening cluster meet at Wyoming Valley West.

The Patriots picked up a 15-50 forfeit win over Wilkes-Barre Area and lost to Tunkhannock (21-36), Lake-Lehman (17-46) and Wyoming Valley West (20-37).

Preston Klem led Pittston Area with a fifth place finish.

Wyoming Area 17, Wyoming Seminary 43

Wyoming Area won its WVC opener Wednesday at Kirby Park.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 4, Pittston Area 1

Tunkhannock defeated host Pittston Area (1-1) in Tuesday’s non-league game.

Pittston Area 6, Nanticoke 1

Pittston Area posted a win at home when the season opened Sept. 11 with a non-league game.