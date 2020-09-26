🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference will hold its qualifier for the District 2 Individual Golf Championships Monday morning at Fox Hill Country Club, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

District 2 will begin determining the first of its fall sports champions before the week is over.

The District 2 Team Golf Championships are set for Friday, also at Fox Hill.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area did not qualify for the team championships but Monday’s tournament gives the Patriots and Warriors the chance to send individuals to the District 2 Championships Oct. 2 at Elkview Country Club.

Tennis conducts separate tournaments for team, singles and doubles competition.

District 2 team tennis will have quarterfinal rounds in both Class 3A and 2A Oct. 13. If more than eight teams qualify in either tournament, by finishing .500 or better in the regular season, the preliminary round matches will be played Oct. 9.

After beginning on the home courts of the higher seeds, the team tournament moves to Kirby Park for the semifinals and finals Oct. 15.

The singles and doubles tournaments move to Saturdays for the long first day of competition.

All competition is scheduled for Kirby Park, although depending on weather and where players are from geographically, the district sometimes moves semifinals and finals to an alternate location. Kingston Racquet Club or the Birchwood Racquet Club in Clarks Summit are the indoor options.

Singles play through the quarterfinals is set for Oct. 17, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The semifinals and finals are Oct. 19, starting at 1 p.m.

Doubles follows a similar schedule a week later with early rounds Oct. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m., and the last two rounds Oct. 26, starting at 1 p.m.