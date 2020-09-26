Brandon Matthews used a steady performance to place 34th in the Jacksonville Championship, a PGA LOCALiQ Series event held Wednesday through Friday in Florida.

The former state high school champion from Pittston Area shot an opening round of 69, followed by two rounds of 70 to finish at 4-under-par, 209 at Hidden Hills Golf Club.

Matthews got to 2-under in a hurry Wednesday with birdies on 1 and 6. He slipped back to even with bogeys at 7 and 8 before adding birdies on 12 and 15.

After beginning the second round with nine straight pars, starting from the 10th tee, Matthews again birdied 1. He added an eagle on the 543-yard, par-5, fourth hole to reach 5-under before slipping with bogeys on two of the final three holes.

Related Video

Matthews played more of an up-and-down round on Friday with five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

The Jacksonville Championship was the first event in three weeks and the fifth event total in the first-year series created by the PGA to replace its International Tours events that were lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthews entered the tournament in 32nd place in the Race to the Bahamas Points List.

The top 78 players after seven 54-hole events advance to the season-ending, 72-hole tournament.

The next stop of the series is The Challenge at Harbor Hills Wednesday through Friday in Lady Lake,