Brandon Matthews continues to be one of the most consistent players on the PGA’s LOCALiQ Series.

Matthews shot three straight rounds in the 60s for the second straight week, giving him six such rounds in a nine-day stretch and seven straight on the newly created tour.

The latest effort allowed Matthews to finish tied for 25th in The Challenge at Harbor Hills in Lady Lake, Fla. Wednesday through Friday.

The Pittston Area graduate sandwiched rounds of 69 around a second-round 66 to finish at 6-under-par, 204.

Matthews started Wednesday with 11 pars and a double bogey. He salvaged an under-par round with three birdies, including two on par-3s, in the final six holes.

The former state high school champion had his best round of the week Thursday to move up to 18th place going into the final round.

Starting on the 10th tee, Matthews had eight straight bogeys before a birdie. He was even-par for the round after a bogey at 3, but birdies on 4 and 7, then an eagle on 9 brought him in at 4-under.

Matthews enjoyed the “cool way to the end the round,” holing out from 145 yards on the 451-yard, par-4.

The start of the final round was similar to the first two rounds. Matthews had 10 pars and a bogey on his first 11 holes and finished the day with 15 pars.

Matthews was 4-under on closing holes in the week’s three rounds.

Matthews entered the tournament in 30th place in the Race to the Bahamas Points List. He is virtually assured of being among the top 78 players that go to Paradise Island, Bahamas Oct. 26-30, for a season-ending, 72-hole tournament for the tour, which was created to help replace PGA International Tour events lost to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The last of the seven, full-field events, the Classic at The Club at West Hills in Florida, is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday.