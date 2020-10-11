The Wyoming Area varsity soccer team recently held senior night, left to right: Matthew Lewis (21) with parents Lisa and Scott Lewis; Christian Manganiello with mom Rhonda Manganiello; Anthony Nelson (4) and Jacob Nelson (17) with father David Nelson and step-mom Janelle Guiliano-Nelson; Adam Wisnewski (99) with parents Jeanne Wisnewski and Matt Wisnewski.

The Wyoming Area varsity soccer team recently held senior night, left to right: Riley Gerhardt (10) wiith parents Dan and Christine Gerhardt; Mickey Flynn (7) with parents Shaun and Amber Flynn; Thaddeus Erzar (26) with parents John Erzar and Katherine Kier; Ryan Boub (3) with parents Josh and Melissa Boub.

Warrior senior Kayla Kiwak attempts to pass the ball against Pittston Area.

Pittston Area’s Kaitlyn Bucci, left, dribbles the ball down field with Warrior defender Olivia Garbush attempting to stop her.

Wyoming Area’s defense did not allow a shot on goal or penalty corner when the Lady Warriors hosted Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 field hockey co-leader Pittston Area Oct. 2 in a non-league meeting between the rivals.

Bianca Pizano scored twice and Kayla Kiwak had a hand in each of the first four goals as Wyoming Area won, 5-0, posting the fifth straight in what has grown to a streak of seven straight shutouts.

Pittston Area goaltender Arianna Pisano was much busier, making 17 saves in the loss.

Kiwak, who assisted the next three goals, opened the scoring with an unassisted goal with 6:10 left in the first quarter.

Makenzie Switzer made it 2-0 after one quarter and Pizano scored in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Nina Angeli scored in the third quarter and Pizano added the final goal, off a Switzer assist, in the fourth.

Wyoming Area later added two more wins to improve to 7-1, third-best of 12 teams in WVC Division 1. The Lady Warriors are 10-1 overall, second-best among the nine teams chasing eight District 2 Class A playoff berths.

Pittston Area did not have another game during the week. Its Thursday game with Hanover Area was postponed because of COVID-19 precautions at Hanover Area.

The Lady Patriots are 4-4 overall for sixth out of eighth teams in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional playoff race. They are 4-1 and tied for the lead among six teams in WVC Division 2, going into Tuesday’s game against co-leader Wallenpaupack.

Wyoming Area 9, Delaware Valley 0

Wyoming Area extended the shutout streak with Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 road victory.

The Lady Warriors have allowed two goals all season, one of them coming in overtime.

Wyoming Area 9, Honesdale 0

Kayla Kiwak scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead Monday’s WVC Division 1 rout at Honesdale.

Bianca Pizano added two goals while Megan Beppler, Toni Minichello and Alexys Moore also scored.

Wyoming Area held its opponent without a shot for a third straight game and allowed just two penalty corners.

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 0

Holy Redeemer took over second place in WVC Division 2 by shutting out host Wyoming Area Thursday.

The Warriors fell to 5-3 for third in the division. They are 8-3 overall and second among 12 teams in the ratings race for eight spots in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 1

Adam Musto’s goal midway through the second half brought Pittston Area within 3-1, but Dallas scored goals 31 seconds apart to put away the WVC Division 1 victory.

The Patriots are 1-6 in the division and 3-8 overall. They have climbed into eighth place among the 10 District 2 Class 3A teams trying to make the eight-team playoff field.

Pittston Area 3, Hanover Area 2

Josh Noone scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime Tuesday, to lift Pittston Area to the non-league victory at home.

Noone also assisted the other goal, which was scored by Adam Musto.

Wyoming Area 4, Lake-Lehman 1

Adam Wisnewski made 11 saves as Wyoming Area won on the road in Monday’s meeting of WVC Division 2 teams with winning records.

Riley Gerhardt broke a 1-1 tie 12 seconds into the second half, then assisted a Braidon Kostik goal less than two minutes later.

Dylan Kostik and Matt Lewis also scored for the Warriors.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Seminary remained unbeaten in WVC Division 2 with the Oct. 3 home-field victory in what was then a meeting of the top two teams in the division standings.

Dallas 4, Pittston Area 1

Dallas defeated visiting Pittston Area in the Oct. 3 WVC Division 1 game.

Wyoming Area 2, Hanover Area 1

Wyoming Area celebrated Senior Day Oct. 2 by defeating Hanover Area in a WVC Division 2 game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Hazleton Area took all three sets by 25-21 scores while winning Wednesday’s WVC match at Pittston Area.

Emilee Shaw had 12 kills, seven digs and seven service points to lead the Lady Patriots.

Jiana Moran had seven kills and five digs while Tiara George had 21 assists.

Pittston Area is 7-4 and in sixth place out of 14 teams in the WVC. The Lady Patriots are sixth of 11 teams in the ratings race for eight District 2 Class 3A playoff berths.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 0

Winless Wyoming Area was swept for the ninth straight time when it fell at home to Dallas, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9, Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area defeated host Wyoming Area, 25-10, 25-20, 25-19, Tuesday.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Emilee Shaw and Tiara George led the way Monday when Pittston Area defeated visiting Wyoming Valley West, 25-16, 25-8, 25-22, in a WVC match.

Shaw had a team-high nine kills, along with four service points. George had 27 points, including 10 on aces, and 14 assists.

Amanda Fath chipped in with four kills and two blocks.

Pittston Area 3, Tunkhannock 2

Pittston Area pulled out a five-set victory Oct. 2 in the WVC match at Tunkhannock.

The Lady Patriots won, 25-15, 14-25, 25-18, 22-25, 17-15.

Emilee Shaw led the way with 17 kills, 12 service points and eight digs. Tiara George had 28 assists and 15 digs. Syra Rez had nine kills and nine digs.

Nanticoke 3, Wyoming Area 0

Unbeaten Nanticoke handled visiting Wyoming Area, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12, to hold its WVC lead Oct. 2.

Girls Tennis

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area 0

Holy Redeemer defeated Wyoming Area, 5-0, Oct. 2 in a WVC finale.

Final WVC standings, with the Berwick-Hanover Area match unlikely to be made up: Wyoming Seminary 11-0, Holy Redeemer 10-1, Tunkhannock 9-2, Dallas 8-3, Berwick 6-4, Hazleton Area 6-5, Crestwood 4-7, Hanover Area 3-6-1, Wyoming Valley West 3-8, Pittston Area 2-9, Wyoming Area 1-9-1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0-11.