Three players who helped Old Forge come within one play of beating eventual state champion Steelton-Highspire in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs were selected Class A all-state this week by state football writers.

Michael DiGregorio, Colin Holzman and Cyllel Rose were recognized for their roles in helping the Blue Devils win the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 title and reach the state quarterfinals where they lost, 39-36, to the Rollers on a touchdown with no time remaining.

DiGregorio was selected as a defensive athlete. He made 17 tackles, returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown and recovered a fumble.

Holzman made the team as a linebacker. He was the runaway team leader in tackles with 42, including six for losses, along with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack.

Rose was chosen for his play in the offseason line. He led a group that paved the way for the ground game to produce 7.7 yards per carry as well as 261.3 yards and 4.8 touchdowns per game.

All three players also contributed in other ways.

DiGregorio led the team in receiving with 20 catches for 272 yards and four touchdowns and in punt returns with a 24.7 average on 11 returns.

Holzman was the team’s top rusher with 669 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 60 carries in the team’s six games, an average of 11.2 yards per carry.

Rose chipped in on defense with a sack and another tackle.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Area had five players selected to the first team and two to the second team when the Wyoming Valley Conference coaches chose their all-stars.

Zach Kostik, Riley Gerhardt, Adam Wisnewski, Kendall Heck and Dylan Kostik were the first-teamers while Liam Burke and Hayden Foland were second-teamers.

Josh Noone from Pittston Area made the first-team in Division 1 while teammate Lochlan Messner was selected for the second team.