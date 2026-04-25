Wyoming Area clinches first-place tie in girls track

Alex Rosencrance drew a bases-loaded walk with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday afternoon to force in the winning run and lift Pittston Area to a 4-3 victory over Dallas in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball game between teams that entered the day on winning streaks.

Pittston Area won its sixth straight to improve to 8-1 in the division, a half-game in front of Hazleton Area (11-1). After their second walk-off win in as many days, the Patriots are also 12-2 overall and leading the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

The Patriots led 3-0 before Dallas scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Dom Salvo singled to center field with one out in the seventh.

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Two errors helped extend the inning for Rosencrance. Max Mihalka, who ran for Salvo, came in with the winning run.

Josh Barr, Jacoby Harnen, and Rosencrance each had two hits for Pittston Area.

Joe Bradley and Dom Cocco combined on a four-hitter. Bradley allowed only two hits and three walks while striking out five in 5 2/3. Cocco got the win after limiting Dallas to an unearned run on two hits and a walk while getting the last five outs.

Pittston Area 13, Wyoming Valley West 12

Kellen Kroski’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday gave Pittston Area the WVC Division 1 victory.

The Patriots got their first three men on in the seventh to decide the game.

Josh Barr walked, went to third on Jacoby Harnen’s single, and scored on Kroski’s hit to center field.

The Patriots used a 10-run sixth inning to take a 12-5 lead, but the Spartans answered with seven runs in the seventh.

Beau Widdick and Harnen had three hits each. Widdick tripled and scored twice. Harnen drove in two runs.

Nick Innamorati had two hits and two RBI, while Dom Salvo doubled and singled, and Zach Budzak doubled and drove in two runs.

Widdick got a strikeout with runners on the corners to end the top of the seventh and avoid further damage.

It was the fifth straight game in which the Patriots scored at least 11 runs.

Wyoming Area 4, Hanover Area 1

Winning pitcher Alex Vacula drove in three runs as the Warriors held first place in WVC Division 2 by a half-game over Hanover Area with the help of Tuesday’s win over the visiting Hawkeyes.

Wyoming Area is 6-1 in the division and has clinched a playoff berth in District 2 Class 4A, where it leads the seeding race with a 10-2 record.

Vacula combined with Jake Snyder on a one-hitter. He struck out five and walked three in five innings.

Snyder struck out five of the seven batters he faced in two hitless innings.

Vacula singled in two runs in the first and doubled in another in the third.

David Favata went 4-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored.

Wyoming Area 8, Lake-Lehman 1

Starting pitcher Ryan Nemschick threw six scoreless innings as Wyoming Area won Monday’s regularly scheduled WVC Division 2 game at Lake-Lehman.

Nemshick struck out three while walking one and giving up four hits.

Zach Smith singled, doubled, and drove in a run.

David Favata doubled and drove in a run.

Lake-Lehman 10, Wyoming Area 6

Lake-Lehman handed Wyoming Area its first division loss by completing a game that was suspended on April 1.

The Black Knights pulled out the win by scoring four times in the eighth inning.

Pittston Area 11, Crestwood 0

Dom Cocco tossed a three-hit shutout Monday as Pittston Area needed just five innings to pick up a WVC Division 1 win at Crestwood.

The Patriots scored in every at-bat.

Jacoby Harnen highlighted a four-run first with a two-run single, then added a double and single to finish 3-for-4.

Beau Widdick, who also drove in a run in the first, had a single, double, and two runs scored.

Pittston Area 12, Dunmore 1

Jacoby Harnen went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs as Pittston Area won the non-league road game in five innings on April 18 at Schautz Stadium.

Joe Bradley threw a four-hitter with three walks and five strikeouts.

Dom Salvo and Josh Barr each drove in three runs. Salvo tripled and singled. Barr hit a home run.

The Patriots scored six times in the top of the first.

Nick Innamorati had two hits, two runs, and two RBI. Beau Widdick had two hits and two runs. Zach Budzak doubled, singled, and drove in two.

GIRLS TRACK

Wyoming Area 86, Tunkhannock 63

Lucia Campenni swept the relays and contributed to a win in the 400-meter relay Thursday as Wyoming Area clinched no worse than a tie for first place in WVC Division 2 by defeating visiting Tunkhannock.

Isabella Costa won the 400 and was part of two relay wins.

Ella Campenni, Lucia’s sister, won the 800 and led off the 3200 relay win.

The Lady Warriors are 5-0 with one meet left to wrap up their fifth straight outright division title.

Pittston Area 88, Wilkes-Barre Area 61

Bella Dessoye won the 1600 and 800, along with contributing to a 3200 relay win as the Lady Patriots improved to 4-1 in WVC Division 1 with Wednesday’s road win.

Wyoming Area 101 Holy Redeemer 42

Janesa Sancho won both hurdles races and was part of two relay wins in Tuesday’s home victory.

Amara Tiernan finished first in the high jump and long jump.

Isabella Costa, who won the 800, and Talia Pizano were both on the 3200 and 1600 relay teams that won.

Kierstyn Orlandini won the 1600 and was also on the 3200 relay team.

BOYS TRACK

Wyoming Area 90, Tunkhannock 60

Jack Gravine won the 100 and 200 as well as being part of a 400 relay win to lead Wyoming Area past visiting Tunkhannock in Thursday’s WVC Division 2 meet.

Nicholas Kondrosky won the long jump and triple jump for the Warriors, who are 4-1 in the division.

Pittston Area 76, Wilkes-Barre Area 74

Pittston Area pulled out the win at Wilkes-Barre Area on Wednesday in a Division 1 meet with a sweep of the last event, the high jump.

Nick Smith won the high jump while Amir Sanders was second and Jaden Rivera-Smith third.

Wyoming Area 114, Holy Redeemer 35

Nicholas Kondrosky and Jack Gravine each won two events and a relay on Tuesday.

Kondrosky won the long jump and triple jump, while Gravine won the 100 and 200.

Riley Pierce won the 400 and a relay, while Lavell Brock was part of two relay wins.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 15, Hanover Area 0

Londyn Sobeck tripled, singled, and drove in four runs as part of a 16-hit attack that allowed Wyoming Area to end Friday’s WVC Division 2 game in three innings.

Jailynn Park tripled in two runs to end the game in the bottom of the third. She also singled and drove in three runs.

Winning pitcher Alexa Gacek and Addison Gaylord each had three hits.

Gacek held Hanover Area to one hit and struck out four without walking a batter. She had a double.

Gaylord and Josie Kivak homered. Kivak also doubled, scored twice, and drove in two runs.

Aubrey Lewis had two hits.

The Lady Warriors are 4-2 and tied for second in the division. They are 7-4 overall.

Wyoming Area 7, Crestwood 3

After losing its previous two games by a total of three runs, the Lady Warriors returned to the win column with Thursday’s non-league victory.

Josie Kivak led the win with two homers. She scored four times.

Kivak, Sophia Wardell, and Ashlee Gustitus all drove in two runs.

Winning pitcher Alexa Gacek held Crestwood scoreless on four hits into the seventh inning.

Pittston Area 22, Wyoming Valley West 0

Pittston Area followed up a nine-run second inning by scoring 11 times in the third on Tuesday to end their WVC Division 1 road game early.

The Lady Patriots are second in the division at 5-2 and 7-6 overall.

Samantha Herbert, who drove in four runs, and Jillian Haas each doubled and tripled. Haas scored twice and drove in two runs.

Annabele Viglone had two hits and drove in four runs.

Lili Hintze tripled in her only official at-bat, walked three times, and scored four runs.

Taylor Stephenson did not walk a batter while shutting out the Lady Spartans.

Lake-Lehman 7, Pittston Area 3

Lake-Lehman handed visiting Pittston Area the non-league loss on April 18.

Jillian Haas drove in two runs on a first-inning triple and second-inning groundout to give Pittston Area a 3-2 lead after 1½ innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 3, Holy Redeemer 2

Jason Wang pulled out a three-set win at No. 3 singles to lift Wyoming Area past Holy Redeemer on Friday.

The Warriors finished 4-8 in the WVC and 4-9 overall.

Trevor Winslow won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, and Keanan Edwards-Evan Hosier won a No. 2 doubles match that went to a tiebreaker in the first set.

Wyoming Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

Wyoming Area won on the road Thursday.

Trevor Winslow, Jason Wang, and the doubles team of Keanan Edwards-Evan Hosier all won in straight sets.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Area swept Thursday’s WVC match.

The Patriots are 2-9 in the conference and 2-10 overall with one match remaining.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Dallas posted Wednesday’s shutout with the help of one forfeit each in singles and doubles by visiting Pittston Area.

Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0

Keanan Edwards and Evan Hosier took their No. 2 doubles match to three sets during Tuesday’s home loss.

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area fell short at home Monday despite wins by Trevor Winslow in a three-set match and the doubles team of Keanan Edwards-Evan Hosier, with the help of a second-set tiebreaker.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Pittston Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 4

Maddie Lis scored five goals Thursday to lead the Lady Patriots to their first win under coach Robbie Switzer.

Milania Widdick had four goals and three assists, while Addyson Kelley added a goal and two assists.

Pittston Area is 1-9, both in the WVC and overall.

Crestwood 18, Pittston Area 7

Crestwood won Wednesday despite Milania Widdick scoring a game-high five goals.

Wyoming Area 11, North Pocono 10

Addison Byers scored eight goals and assisted on one to help Wyoming Area win on the road Tuesday.

Alana Zdaniewicz had three goals, and Maddie Huang made 11 saves.

The Lady Warriors are 2-9 in the WVC and 3-9 overall.

Wyoming Seminary 15, Pittston Area 3

Wyoming Seminary topped Pittston Area on Tuesday in a WVC game.

Wyoming Area 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Wyoming Area overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to break a five-game losing streak.

Addison Byers scored nine goals and assisted on another.

Brianna Harry had a goal and an assist. Maggie Huang made 12 saves.