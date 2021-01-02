🔊 Listen to this

High school athletic teams at Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are scheduled to return to practice Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf officially cleared the way for teams all around the state to resume practice when, during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, he confirmed that the ban on extracurricular activities at schools will be lifted, as scheduled, Monday morning at 8.

Wolf ordered the shutdown of sports, along with in-person dining, gyms and many entertainment businesses, effective Dec. 20 at 12:01 a.m. as part of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. He said Wednesday that the action did as intended, creating a plateau in what had been rising COVID-19 case counts, despite taking place during the holidays when more people were planning to be on the move and gathering with extended families.

“This does not mean we’re out of the woods,” Wolf said while explaining that restrictions in place prior to Dec. 20 would still be in effect.

Those restrictions will include spectator limits at indoor events and face coverings for athletes other than swimmers.

With practices set to resume Monday, some Wyoming Valley Conference schools will be ready to begin non-league games as early as Friday, based on minimum practice requirements.

In the Greater Pittston Area, only the Pittston Area wrestling team is scheduled to compete Friday or Saturday. The Patriots host a league wrestling opener Saturday.

Before the teams get busy with competition, there will be more discussions on the various adjustments needed on issues such as rules, schedules and playoff qualifying policies during the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors will meet Wednesday.

Athletic directors from all District 2 schools have a meeting scheduled for Thursday where playoff scheduling and procedures are likely to be prominent.

The Lackawanna League, which includes the teams in the northern half of District 2, is tentatively working toward Jan. 21 for starting dates for its basketball, wrestling and swimming leagues.

The WVC has already completed its schedule revisions and will start sooner.

Wrestling starts first, but Wyoming Area will not participate on Opening Day because it is one of the teams that will still need to complete additional preseason practice time. The Warriors conference schedule is being adjusted.

Girls basketball and boys and girls swimming will begin in the WVC Jan. 14.

Pittston Area will be at Lake-Lehman in afternoon boys and girls swim meets. Wyoming Area will not have teams this season.

Dallas is at Pittston Area and Tunkhannock is at Wyoming Area in girls basketball openers that night.

The boys basketball conference schedule starts Jan. 15 when Wyoming Area plays at Dallas. Pittston Area has a bye that night and will open its league schedule at home Jan. 18 against Crestwood.