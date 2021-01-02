🔊 Listen to this

Heather Clancy sees the expanding Pittston Area boys swimming team as being ready to become more competitive in its third season.

“The boys are looking strong,” said Clancy, who serves as the head coach over both the boys and girls swimming teams. “ … We’ll be able to get the relays in and individuals and we might be able to get enough points to be competitive with the boys teams in the area.”

The boys roster now features seven swimmers and the program has additional coaching.

Nick Petrucci, who earned a district medal while swimming at Pittston Area when boys only competed in exhibitions before they had their own team, will work with the boys team.

Megan Moran will coach the two girls divers.

Sarah Robinson remains with the program as an assistant with the girls team, which has a roster of 20, including the divers.

Pittston Area continues to co-sponsor the teams with Old Forge, which provides two of the boys and girl.

The Patriots went 1-9 in their first two seasons of boys competition.

Senior Billy Bonczek and junior Jake Gregory, two of the leaders of last season’s team, return.

They will get a boost from athletes coming over from other sports.

“A few cross country runners and football players came out for the team,” Clancy said.

Senior Teagan Reboli and junior Tyler Copp show “a lot of potential” among the newcomers, according to Clancy.

The remainder of the team is senior Ethan Menichini, junior Sal Turonis and sophomore Alex Lappano.

The Lady Patriots have several returnees from a team that went 3-8.

“We have a lot of strong girls who have been in the gym at the Cefalo Center and have been lifting on their own,” Clancy said.

Senior Morgan Gromelski and juniors Kacie Fisk and Emily Dunn scored individual points in last season’s District 2 Class 3A Championships.

Gromelski, Fisk, senior Peyton Spindler, junior Ella Hoban and sophomores Cassie Hintze and Bella Petrucci all contributed to the relay scoring for the district meet.

Clancy points to Hoban as a sprinter, Dunn as a distance swimmer and Fisk in the individual medley as some of the team’s strengths. She also expects contributions from senior Maddie O’Hearn and junior Marissa Gubitoso, two more returnees.

Freshmen Megan McCawley and Cheyenne Slater are new to diving, but Clancy said their background in gymnastics is helping them.

The rest of the team is: senior Janelle Dudek; juniors Lori Kozlowski and Barbie Tsulaia; sophomores Gisella Dauchert, Karma Gambardella and Makenzie Kaminski; and freshmen Saide Gregory and Tori Stephenson.

“Our freshmen girls that came out are a really athletic class,” Clancy said. “Normally they have to learn the basics to dive, but right from the start, they know strokes and are strong from the get-go.”