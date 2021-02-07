🔊 Listen to this

Holy Cross at last seemed a bit vulnerable.

The Dunmore school has reached the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state boys basketball tournament in all 13 years of its existence for the longest such streak in District 2. The Crusaders have won every District 2 Class 2A title in the four years since the PIAA switched to six classifications.

The three-time defending champions of Lackawanna League Division 3 where five of their six opponents are larger schools had just one starter coming back from the latest championship squad and the team’s two tallest players moved out of state in the fall.

Patrick Bennie, that one returnee, has made sure there has been no slip so far this season.

The 6-foot-2 senior post player from Pittston Township has the Crusaders in their usual position – on top of the divisions and the list of district Class 2A teams.

Going into Friday night’s non-league game against Lackawanna Trail, Holy Cross was 3-0 to lead Division 3 and its 4-0 overall record helped create the top power rating in the race for the highest seed in the district tournament.

Look no further than Bennie’s play for an explanation.

After struggling with foul trouble in the Opening Night overtime win over Old Forge, Bennie posted double-doubles of points and rebounds in each of the next three games.

“In a normal year, we have the early games in December to get us into the season and you can lose one or two,” Bennie said. “With league play starting right up, it’s big to be 4-0 at this point because it gives us a jump on everyone else.”

While most high school athletes have Super Bowl Sunday off, Holy Cross is scheduled to go across town to face Dunmore in a 2:15 p.m. game. The Bucks went into the weekend in second place, as the only other team with an unbeaten record in division play.

Surrounded by four less-experienced teammates, Bennie has been the focal point of an inside-out offensive approach and he has responded.

Bennie hit 65.9 percent of his shots from the floor in the first four games while averaging 16.8 points. He also contributed to the team’s strong defense and rebounding, adding 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

“Patrick Bennie has been a workhorse for us over the last three seasons,” said Holy Cross coach Al Callejas, who had guided the Crusaders to a 24-3 record last season. “He has extended his range on offense, is a fierce rebounder, and a leader by example.”

Bennie has embraced the extra responsibility. He secured a rebound out of a wild scramble in the last two seconds to help clinch a 52-50 win over Mid Valley, then scored 23 points while grabbing eight of his 11 rebounds on the offensive end in a 49-39 victory over Lakeland, last season’s second-place team.

“I knew this year would be a big step for me to take that jump and fill their shoes in a leadership position,” Bennie said. “ … It’s definitely a big change, but the guys last year prepared me very well to be in this position.”