MONDAY, March 22

Boys tennis: Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Wyoming Area, at Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, March 23

Baseball: Nanticoke at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 24

Boys and girls track and field: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area (NL), Charley Trippi Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Hazleton Area, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 26

Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Crestwood, Wright Township Park, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 27

Girls lacrosse: Hazleton Area at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 11 a.m.

Girls lacrosse: Pittston Area at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Softball: Honesdale at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, noon