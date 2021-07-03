🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area Baseball Camp is scheduled for July 26-29 with sessions each day 9 a.m.-noon at the Atlas Baseball Field in West Pittston.

Wyoming Area reached the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state championship game in June.

Head coach Rob Lemoncelli runs the camp with assistance from others in the program, including players and assistant coaches.

The camp is open to players ages 6-13 and has s cost of $99.

Online registration can be completed at https://mikeguy.typeform.com/to/fjESoJxZ