Junior shortstop Tori Para and senior outfielder Sage Weidlich from Pittston Area were each named to the first team in Class 5A this week when the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association named its all-state teams.

Wyoming Area outfielder Jocelyn Williams made the second team in Class 4A.

Pittston Area placed second in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference behind only state Class 4A finalist Tunkhannock. The Lady Patriots, the only team from District 2 to beat Tunkhannock this season, had their season end in the semifinals of the district tournament.

Para also served as Pittston Area’s second pitcher while ranking second on the team to Weidlich in most key offensive categories.

At the plate, she had three doubles, two triples, 18 runs, 16 RBI and a .450 batting average in 18 games.

Para completed four of her six pitching starts with one shutout, a 5-0 record and a 3.28 earned run average. She struck out 38 while giving up 33 hits and 13 walks in 32 innings.

Weidlich had five doubles, three homers, 21 runs scored, 14 RBI and a .554 average.

Pittston Area finished 14-4.

Williams, a sophomore, was one of the two top offensive threats on a .500 Wyoming Area team. She had eight doubles, 14 RBI and a .473 average.