The Greater Pittston Area Little League Major Baseball all-stars get to remain in Luzerne County as they pursue a state title this week.

The Valley West Little League in Conyngham, from District 18 and Section 6, is hosting the state tournament that was scheduled to begin Saturday and could continue as long as Friday.

The double-elimination tournament features eight section champions from around the state.

GPA advanced to the state tournament by winning District 16 then Section 5.

DuBois from Section 1 was the opening opponent for GPA. Valley West and Section 2 champion West Point are in the same half of the bracket.

The winners and losers of Saturday’s games will square off Sunday.

The other half of the bracket featured Hollidaysburg vs. Upper Providence and Hepburn-Lycoming vs. Greencastle in Saturday’s first round.

Two teams will be gone from the field at the end of Sunday’s games.

The two winners’ bracket finalists get Monday off while the four 1-1 teams play in a pair of elimination games.

The four surviving teams play in a Tuesday doubleheader.

The last unbeaten team gets another day off Wednesday and gets two shots, if necessary, to beat the elimination bracket survivor Thursday and possibly Friday.