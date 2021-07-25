🔊 Listen to this

Team Black won three more times, extending its winning streak to eight games, improving to 13-5 and opening a four-game lead heading into the final week of the Baseball U of Pennsylvania College Summer League season.

Black swept Team Orange, 2-1 and 6-5, July 17 in a doubleheader at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Joe Cencetti, a Pittston Area graduate who plays at Thomas Jefferson University, drove in the game-winning run in the second game of the doubleheader with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh when Black rallied for two runs to complete a comeback from a 5-0 deficit.

Cencetti was 1-for-3 in the game.

Related Video

Gino Marriggi, another Pittston Area graduate who is now a pitcher at Ursinus, started the game for Black and allowed three earned runs in three innings.

Another rally, this time from a three-run deficit, led to Tuesday’s 9-3 victory over White, again at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown.

Cencetti had a hit, a walk and another RBI.

Orange beat Camo, 6-5, Tuesday.

Ryan Petrucci (Wyoming Area, Lebanon Valley) came off the Orange bench to get a hit and score in his only at-bat.

Chase Yochem (Wyoming Area, Wyoming) had a hit and RBI for Camo.

Toby Hallman (Wyoming Area, Widener) started for Camo and pitched well. He struck out eight and walked five while allowing just one run on three hits.

Lorenzo Febbo (Old Forge, Mansfield) came on in relief and took the loss.