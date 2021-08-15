🔊 Listen to this

Seniors Mark Valeski and Tyler Wassel, who both made it through Wyoming Valley Conference qualifying and into the District 2 Class 3A boys individual tournament last season, are back to lead the way for the Pittston Area golf team.

Wassel shot an 86 in the district tournament to finish in the top half of the field.

Valeski, Wassel and Karl Pecha all will be in their fourth season starting.

The Patriots went 6-4 and finished second in WVC Division 1 last season behind Dallas, the team they host Thursday at 4 at Fox Hill Country Club in the season opener.

Related Video

Seniors Joe O’Malley and junior Ethan Owen also return with varsity experience.

Sophomores Mark Korea and Matt Mesaris give the Patriots seven players that are likely to compete for the six lineup spots in most matches. Both were with the team last season, but did not crack the lineup.