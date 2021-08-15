🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area graduated its two senior leaders from last season’s golf team, but a deep and balanced group behind them returns and, with an additional year of experience, may be able to help the Warriors improve on their 2-10 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 finish.

J.T. Gober and Matt Sorick led the way a year ago, but with the next eight players close to equal, several underclassmen gained experience filling the other four lineup spots last season.

Seniors Nick Giardina, Owen Hizynski, Bryce Harry, Mike Brown and Logan Dominick; junior Ryan Bonin and sophomores Jack Mulhern, Dane Schutter, Brady Noone and Matt Rusinchak all have at least occasional experience as starters.

Anthony Forlenza and Jayden Reedy are two more sophomores who were with the program a year ago.

Seniors Brennan Keefer and Abby Hoyt return to the team after taking last season off.

The team has added nine new candidates, including juniors Nate Ambrosino and Brendan Graham; sophomore Ben Byers; and promising freshman Mario Belza. Kristian Pugliese, Pauli Panek, Jeremy Layland, Jenna Petrillo and Rebecca Gula are the other freshmen coming into the program.

Veteran coach Gordon Williams will begin sorting out what may be a flexible lineup when the team begins official practices Monday. The Warriors will have just four days to prepare for the opener, Friday at 3:45 p.m. at home at Fox Hill Country Club against defending division champion Holy Redeemer.

Keefer, Hoyt, Petrillo and Gula give Wyoming Area four players who can compete in girls tournaments.