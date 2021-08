🔊 Listen to this

Greg Dolhon is preparing for an old opponent as he gets ready to enter his 10th season as a head high school football coach.

North Pocono, coached by former Wyoming Area quarterback Dolhon, will host Pittston Area in a Friday night season opener.

Dolhon is 42-51 in his head coaching career, including 2-3 last season. The Trojans return four offensive and six defensive starters.