Wyoming Area opens its football season Friday night by traveling to Hazleton Area to face a Class 6A team that returns three explosive skill position players, but must rebuild its lines from scratch.

The Cougars return four offensive and five defensive starters from a squad that went 4-3 in Dennis Buchman’s debut as head coach. None of those starters, however, are in the line.

Three players who put up big numbers offensively as sophomores are back to lead the team.

Matthew Cusatis earned all-state recognition from Pennsylvania Sports Writers after catching 38 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Connor Shamany added 32 catches for 382 yards.

Matthew Buckman had three games of more than 100 yards rushing. He finished with 566 yards rushing plus another 139 on 12 catches.

Wyoming Area went 5-3 a year ago.

The Warriors return seven offense and eight defensive starters.

The game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Harman-Geist Stadium, is a non-leaguer between Wyoming Valley Conference teams, but ultimately could be important to either team in terms of playoff ratings.