Wyoming Area won three more times to improve District 2’s best boys soccer record to 8-0.

The Warriors went into Saturday leading the 12-team race for the top seed in the district Class 2A tournament. They also lead the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 race at 5-0.

Wyoming Area 8, Lake-Lehman 5

Kendall Heck scored six goals Wednesday to lead the WVC Division 2 home-field win.

Shawn Pawlowski scored the other two goals.

Pittston Area 2, Berwick 2

Pittston Area played to its second straight tie in Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Berwick scored the only goal of the second half to force the tie.

Adam Musto and Kevin Talipan scored to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 halftime lead for the Patriots.

Pittston Area is 0-3-2 in Division 1 and 1-5-2 overall.

Wyoming Area 2, Hanover Area 0

The Warriors shut out the visiting Hawkeyes in Monday’s Division 2 game.

Trevor Kruszka saved the only two shots Hanover Area managed to put on net during a game in which Wyoming Area did not allow a corner kick.

Sean Burke assisted the goals by Dylan Kostik and Kendall Heck.

Wyoming Area 4, Western Wayne 1

Wyoming Area fell behind at home in the Sept. 18 non-league game, but Kendall Heck scored the next three goals, the first two of which were on Casey Noone assists.

Heck tied the game before halftime and put the Warriors ahead four minutes into the second half.

Shawn Pawlowski added the last goal on a Sean Burke assist.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 2, Pittston Area 0

Hazleton Area shut out Pittston Area in Wednesday’s game between what had the last two teams in WVC Division 1 without a win.

The Lady Patriots fell to 0-5 in the division and 2-7 overall.

Wyoming Area 12, Hanover Area 0

Halle Kranson scored two goals and assisted on five Tuesday when Wyoming Area won on the road to improve to 3-1 in WVC Division 2 and 4-2 overall.

Kranson assisted the first three goals.

Maddie Cecil scored three goals. Hannah Fairchild had two goals and three assists.

Berwick 4, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area lost on the road Monday in the WVC Division 1 game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 4, MMI Prep 1

Wyoming Area won all but first singles Tuesday while moving above .500 in the WVC at 5-4 overall.

Second singles player Jocelyn Williams, third singles player Ava Vacula and first doubles team Ella Rau-Morgan Slusser each finished off straight-sets victories with 6-0 second sets.

The Lady Warriors (5-6 overall) won by forfeit at second doubles.

Tunkhannock 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area dropped its third straight to fall to 3-6 in the WVC Tuesday.

Wyoming Area 0-2 at Quad County Tournament

Wyoming Area lost to host Honesdale, 4-1, and Mid Valley, 4-0, in the Sept. 18 tournament.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area lost at defending champion Berwick Thursday, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21.

The loss was the fourth straight in the WVC for the Lady Patriots (3-6).

Delaware Valley 3, Wyoming Area 0

Emily Henn had 19 kills to help unbeaten Delaware Valley rout winless Wyoming Area, 25-11, 25-7, 25-6, in the WVC match.

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Area 0

Visiting Crestwood won, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14, in Tuesday’s WVC match.

Delaware Valley 3, Pittston Area 0

Delaware Valley handled host Pittston Area, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17, in Monday’s WVC match.

Amanda Fath had three kills and three blocks for Pittston Area. Emily Dietrick had four digs. Jiana Moran had four assists and two blocks.

MMI Prep 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area won a set for the only time this season, taking the first set in Monday’s WVC match, 25-19, before dropping the next three sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 2-1 at Wyoming Seminary

Wyoming Area defeated Hazleton Area (28-21) and MMI Prep (16-28) in a Wednesday cluster meet where it lost to unbeaten Crestwood, 17-45.

Patrick Branley led the Warriors in the six-team, 56-runner race at Kirby Park, placing fifth.

Pittston Area 0-3 at Wyoming Valley West

Pittston Area lost all three of its meet Wednesday in a WVC cluster hosted by Wyoming Valley West.

The Patriots fell to Wyoming Valley West (20-42), Lake-Lehman (18-45) and Tunkhanock (15-50).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area 1-2 at Wyoming Valley West

Pittston Area defeated Tunkhannock (6-15) Wednesday but lost to Lake-Lehman (16-39) and Wyoming Valley West (26-29).

Wyoming Area 0-3 at Wyoming Seminary

Wyoming Area fell to Crestwood (15-28), MMI Prep (26-31) and Hazleton Area (15-28).