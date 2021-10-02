🔊 Listen to this

The Pittston Area field hockey team has two special home games coming up.

The Lady Patriots will celebrate Senior Day Tuesday at 4:15 when they host Berwick.

The Oct. 19 game against Nanticoke is the team’s annual “I am beautiful” game.

According to coach Kaitlyn Connors, the team hosts the game every year with seniors gathering donations. The team hosts a basket raffle and bake sale with all funds raised donated to the National Eating Disorder Foundation.

Conners said the team has been impacted in the past with eating disorders and feels strongly about supporting the cause and raising awareness.