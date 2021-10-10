🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area posted the better record, but Pittston Area advanced to the District girls tennis team tournament.

District 2 announced its postseason tennis pairings Friday morning with Pittston Area occupying the eighth and final seed in the Class 3A tournament.

Wyoming Area needed to reverse one result – turning a loss into a win – to guarantee itself a spot in the Class 2A tournament. The Lady Warriors (6-8) could have gotten in by finishing at .500 or better overall or by having one of the eight best playoff ratings in the District 2 formula.

Instead, Wyoming Area placed 11th out of 17 candidates for the Class 2A field and Berwick, which the Lady Warriors beat, was the team that reached .500 and expanded the field to a ninth team.

Pittston Area (4-9) will play at defending champion and top seed Abington Heights (14-0) in a Class 3A quarterfinal Monday at 4 p.m. Abington Heights is the Lackawanna League champion.

The district semifinals and finals in both classes are set for Thursday and Friday at Kirby Park.

District 2 postseason action continues into singles and doubles play after the completion of the team tournament.

The first three rounds of singles play are Oct. 16 with the Class 3A playing at North Pocono Middle School and Class 2A at Kirby Park, both starting at 8:30 a.m. Semifinals and finals are planned for Oct. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park.

The doubles tournament follows the same plan, a week later. Class 3A at North Pocono Oct. 23 while Class 2A plays at Kirby Park. Semifinals and finals are Oct. 25 at Kirby Park.

Wyoming Area was actually hurt, in terms of playoff qualifying, by its ambitious schedule. The Lady Warriors reached .500 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The final WVC standings were: Wyoming Seminary 12-0, Dallas 11-1, Holy Redeemer 10-2, Crestwood 9-3, Tunkhannock 7-5, Wyoming Area 6-6, Berwick 6-6, Hanover Area 5-7, Hazleton Area 5-7, Pittston Area 4-8, Wyoming Valley West 2-10, MMI Prep 1-11, Wilkes-Barre Area 0-12.

Pittston Area closed out its regular season with three straight 5-0 losses on the road, including Tuesday’s WVC finale at Holy Redeemer.

Wyoming Area finished up Oct. 1 with a 5-0 loss at Holy Redeemer.