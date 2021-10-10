🔊 Listen to this

Ali Dunn’s goal-scoring production for the Wilkes University field hockey team has been consistent.

The difference in Dunn’s fourth six-goal season playing for the Colonels is that this time she has nearly half the season remaining.

Dunn, a forward from Pittston Area, returned for her last year of eligibility after scoring six times each in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons.

A hat trick in the 5-1 victory over Delaware Valley Oct. 2 got Dunn to the six-goal level again.

Related Video

Wilkes was 1-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom and 2-9 overall going into the weekend. Dunn missed one game and started the other 10.

Morghan Murphy, a Crestwood graduate with seven goals, and Dunn are the only two players to score for the Colonels this season.

All 16 shots that Dunn has attempted have been on goal, resulting in her six goals and the 10 times the opposition has stopped her.