The Falcone family has honored the memory of Carmelo Falcone since 1978 with the Most Valuable Player Award at the annual Pittston Area-Wyoming Area football game.

Last season, the Mruks joined the Dolhons in bringing their own family feel to the award.

When Wyoming Area’s Drew Mruk earned the 43rd annual Carmelo Falcone Award in last season’s 28-14 victory over Pittston Area, he followed older brother Corey, who received the honor two years earlier.

Prior to that, the only brother combination to win the award was also from Wyoming Area, Gary Dolhon in 1980 and Greg Dolhon in 1988.

Drew Mruk, a current Wyoming Area junior who has missed about half of this season with injury, thought his sophomore season had been cut short by cancellations at Pittston Area because of COVID-19. Instead, the Patriots returned to practice and scheduled the game later while other teams were in the playoffs.

“I thought the season was over,” Mruk said in a postgame interview. “When I heard it was back on, I got so excited and I was ready to go.”

How ready?

Mruk reached 100 yards rushing on his fifth carry, less than seven minutes into the game.

After helping Wyoming Area build a big early early, Mruk also helped the Warriors hold off a Pittston Area comeback. He rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and was in on a team-high 11 tackles with four tackles and seven assists.

Corey Mruk was the leader of a blowout win in 2018. He carried 36 times for 239 yards in a 40-0 victory.

Gary Dolhon scored both Wyoming Area touchdowns when the unbeaten Warriors fought off an upset bid by Pittston Area, 14-10. He ran for 80 yards, putting him over 1,000 for the season.

Greg Dolhon earned the Falcone Award eight years later by producing most of the offense in a defensive battle that Wyoming Area won, 19-12.

Wyoming Area held Pittston Area to 105 yards total offense, but only produced 50 rushing yards. The Warriors relied on Dolhon’s 170 passing yards to pull out the victory.

The Warriors took a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter, then added to it with a Dolhon touchdown pass.

The Carmelo Falcone Award was created after the 1978 death of the Falcone Beverage owner who enjoyed spending time around and offering support to high school football teams.

Some other highlights of the award through the years:

Charlie McDermott from Wyoming Area completed 11 of 14 passes for 207 yards and made a late end-zone interception to earn the first award.

Jim Pizano from Wyoming Area was the first repeat winner, in 1991 and 1993.

Jim Norris had 17 tackles for Pittston Area in an overtime victory in 2000.

Pittston Area’s Tony Avvisato rushed for 300 yards in 2003.

Like Pizano, Nick O’Brien won the award in both his sophomore and senior seasons at Wyoming Area in 2010 and 2012.

Wyoming Area’s Jeff Skursky carried 39 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns in 2014.

Brian Miles from Wyoming Area became the first back-to-back winner in 2014 and 2015.

Pittston Area’s most recent recipient, Walter Coles, was 20-for-31 for 305 yards and two touchdowns passing in a 24-21 victory in 2017.