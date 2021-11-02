🔊 Listen to this

Rick Hummer resigned Tuesday morning as head coach of the Hanover Area football team after three seasons running the program.

“I want to spend more time with my family,” Hummer said. “I got a junior in high school and a 9-year-old. I want to spend more time with them.”

Hummer compiled a 5-20 record at Hanover Area. In his final game, the Hawkeyes lost to rival Nanticoke Area 36-12 to finish the season 2-7. Hanover Area dressed only 24 players for the game.

“I think we did the best we could,” Hummer said. “The kids were great. We just didn’t have the numbers.”

Hanover Area has recorded seven consecutive losing seasons and reached four wins just once in that span.

Hummer was a receiver and linebacker on the 1990 Hanover Area team that won the PIAA Class 2A championship and the 1991 team, which finished as the state runner-up. His twin brother Ron coached Hanover Area from 2006-14.

Playoff tickets online only

Tickets for all District 2 football games and championship games in other sports will be sold exclusively online. No tickets will be available at the gate for any events.

Tickets can be obtained by visiting piaad2.org. On the right side of the home page under “HOMETOWN,” select the sport in order to choose a specific game.

The cost regardless of sport is $7 for adults and $4 for students. Either an electronic or printed ticket must be presented to gain entry.

Lake-Lehman at Lakeland moved

The Lake-Lehman at Lakeland football game has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday. The District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal game was originally scheduled for Friday night.

Ex-Berwick coach undefeated

Gary Campbell Jr. has his Wahconah Regional team as the top seed in the upcoming Massachusetts Division 7 state playoffs. Wahconah finished the regular season at 8-0.

Campbell left Wahconah to replace coaching legend George Curry at Berwick and compiled a 46-25 record from 2006-11. He resigned in the summer of 2012 to return to Wahconah, prompting Curry to return to the Berwick sidelines.