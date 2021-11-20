🔊 Listen to this

Mother Nature chased Ross Brown out of Florida and back to his native northeastern Pennsylvania.

Brown landed at Fox Hill Country Club for what seemed at the time like a temporary solution.

He never left.

Four years later, Brown is the new head golf professional at Fox Hill, taking over Nov. 1 with the retirement of Francis Hayes.

Brown is just the ninth head golf pro in the club’s 101-year history.

The Kingston native, 2005 Wyoming Seminary graduate and current Scranton resident played four years of golf at Franklin & Marshall. After college, Brown became both a playing and teaching professional.

Brown spent four years on the Minor League Golf Tour in Florida, picking up one win there. He has also qualified for two Pennsylvania Opens and one Florida Open. His golf career concentration is now on the club management aspects of being a club professional.

“The main things I’m going to be taking care of are implementing new player-development programs and junior camps and executing the filled 2022 tournament schedule that we have,” Brown said.

Victoria Petrosky, who becomes the first assistant and director of instruction, will help Brown with the various programs.

Assistant pro is a capacity in which Brown served for four years in Florida in the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale areas, working at a private club and three semi-private/resort courses.

“That’s where I gathered all the skills that I have today,” Brown said. “What was great was that I saw all the various programs between semi-private, private and resort.

“I’ve taken the best of what I’ve seen and I’m really excited to implement those going forward to next year.”

Brown returned to Pennsylvania when the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma closed down the golf operations at the Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

“I had nowhere to work or really live at that time,” Brown said, “so I came back home. It was around the time of the year, in November, and I was going to stay home for the holidays.”

Brown needed work and Hayes had an assistant opening at Fox Hill.

“I knew Fox Hill and I loved it and I was happy to help Francis, but only thinking it would be a one-year type of thing until I moved back to Florida,” Brown said. “The thing that I realized the most is how genuine and amazing the membership has been and what a great golf club it is.

“I loved it so much that I wanted to stay as long as I can.”

When Hayes retired, Brown moved up, saying he was “honored” to be taking the position.

Brown has areas of emphasis for his upcoming first season in attempts to continue growth in the game.

While stressing that the club will always follow local health protocols, Brown expects the club to be back to full capacity with dining and banquet options in conjunction with its events.

That will give the club a chance to show off the outside patio it just finished. The patio holds up to 60 for outdoor dining overlooking the 18th green.

Brown said he is excited about using the golf simulator the club installed early in 2021.

“We’re starting a golf winter league, the first time Fox Hill has ever done it,” Brown said. “That’s going to help keep peoples’ games sharp, especially when it’s too cold to be outside.”

The eight-week league will begin in December, resume in mid-January and into February.

Brown said the simulator also provides detailed information about the golf swing that can assist in teaching.

The club has also expanded its putting and chipping greens.

“There’s a whole additional section to our short-game area that we’ve improved,” said Brown, who also pointed out “big-time improvements” to an expanded driving range between the 1st and 18th fairways.

An outdoor gazebo and grill at the turn between the 9th green and 10th tee was another addition in the past year.

Brown said the club has openings to expand its membership. Those who are interested can reach Fox Hill general manager/chief operating officer Shane Bradley at 570-655-2239.