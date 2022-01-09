🔊 Listen to this

Following a year off from COVID, the St. Joseph’s University women’s track and field returned to indoor competition in December.

In the first meet back, Ashton Ashby cleared 1.5 meters (4 feet, 11 inches) in the high jump to finish eighth out of 19 entries in the Fastrack Season Opener in Staten Island, N.Y.

Ashby is a senior from Pittston Area.

The 4-11 high jump to begin the season at the Fastrack Season Opener was the same result Ashby had two years earlier in the team’s last full season. She went on to clear her college career-best of 5-1 three times, including while finishing 15th at the Atlantic 10 Championships.

Ashby was named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in 2021 for her academic performance while competition was shut down from the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I conference.