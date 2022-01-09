🔊 Listen to this

Connor Wrobleski’s 100th career win highlighted the performances of four Wyoming Area wrestlers who went unbeaten, winning at least seven times each, during the Dec. 28-29 Tunkhannock Winter Invitational Scuffle.

The decades-long run as two-day, holiday event host of the Tunkhannock Kiwanis Tournament was replaced by a new format in which wrestlers competed in a full round-robin, rather than a bracket, in each weight class.

That meant between six and nine bouts for each Wyoming Area wrestlers.

“Tunkhannock was awesome,” Wyoming Area coach Steve Mytych Sr. said. “We got nine matches in, in two days. That really helped the kids figure some things out.”

Those wrestlers, led by Wrobleski, Anthony Evanitsky, Cooper Price and Jaden Pepe, combined to go 67-40 at the event with 55 pins.

Wyoming Area showed off the ability to finish opponents early with 43 of the pins coming in the first period.

One of those was Wrobeski’s 1:30 pin of Tunkhannock’s Frank Scranta for his 100th career win.

The victory over Scranta allowed Wrobleski to finish 9-0, all by pin and all but one coming in the first period.

Three Warriors used the event to remain undefeated on the season.

Wrobleski, at 189 pounds, had a team-best, 22-0 record going into the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Price went 8-0 at 160 and was 18-0 on the season going to Saturday.

Pepe was 7-0 and got to 20-0 on the season with Wednesday’s win against Pittston Area.

Evanitsky, a freshman, was 9-0 at Tunkhannock and 18-1 going to the weekend.

Price had seven first-period pins after shutting out Bradford’s Lucas Lankford, 4-0, in his first bout at 160.

Pepe, at 126 pounds, won seven times with two first-period pins, another pin, two technical falls, a major decision and a 3-1 decision over South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner in a meeting of returning state medalists.

Evanitsky, a 145-pounder, had eight pins, including five in the first period, and a major decision.

Aaron Crossley was 8-1 with five first-period pins at 285.



Teams were allowed to enter more than one per weight class, which Wyoming Area did at 120, 160 and 285.