Julia Crane won four events Friday while leading Wyoming Area to a 70-57 Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming victory over host Nanticoke.

Crane won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, along with anchoring wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Although separated by nearly two years, the Lady Warriors now have two victories in their past four meets after going into the 2019-20 season finale on a 38-meet losing streak. Wyoming Area sat out last season while its pool was being repaired.

Sofia Sabatini was also on both winning relays, along with winning the 100 backstroke.

Karamia Marranca and Ava Menditto were also on the winning relays.

Wyoming Area is 1-2.

Nanticoke 70, Wyoming Area boys 25

Benjamin Canfield won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for Wyoming Area Friday in its WVC loss at Nanticoke.

Wyoming Area dropped to 0-3.

Dallas 118, Wyoming Area girls 11

The unbeaten Dallas girls routed visiting Wyoming Area in Tuesday’s WVC meet.

Dallas 152, Wyoming Area boys 27

Dallas dominated the WVC meet Tuesday.

Hazleton Area 94, Pittston Area girls 85

Cassie Hintze won the 100 freestyle and anchored a win in the 200 freestyle relay Tuesday to lead Pittston Area in its WVC loss at Hazleton Area.

Cheyenne Slater won diving for the Lady Patriots.

Kacie Fisk, Emily Dunn and Ella Hoban joined Hintze on the winning relay.

Hazleton Area 128, Pittston Area boys 32

Hazleton Area swept every event while winning Tuesday’s WVC meet over visiting Pittston Area.

Ryan Hintze finished second in two individual events and as part of one relay team.