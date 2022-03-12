🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Old Forge was unable to complete a defense of its District 2 Class 2A boys basketball championship, but the Blue Devils did repeat their PIAA tournament start from last season’s run to the state semifinals.

For the second straight year, Old Forge traveled to District 4 champion Wyalusing Valley for the first round of state play and came home with a victory.

Holy Cross 39, Old Forge 27

Logan Tierney scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Holy Cross won its fifth district title in six years by defeating Old Forge in the March 5 championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Both teams’ defenses made shooting difficult, but Tierney grabbed nine of his rebounds on the offensive end to earn extra chances for the Crusaders.

Tierney led Holy Cross to a 45-27 rebounding advantage.

Joe Macciocco led the Blue Devils with 11 points and four steals. Ayden Davitt made six steals.

Old Forge shot just 10-for-52 (19.2 percent) from the floor, 1-for-12 (8.3 percent) from 3-point range and 6-for-12 (50.0 percent) from the line.

Old Forge 59, Wyalusing Valley 30

Joe Macciocco scored 25 points as Old Forge rolled in the first-round state game that was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.

Ayden Davitt added 19 points.

Old Forge used the win to advance to Sunday’s 4:30 second-round game at Mifflin County High School in Lewistown against Karns City.

The Blue Devils have won 11 of their last 13 games to improve to 16-9 on the season. The only two losses in that time came against Holy Cross.