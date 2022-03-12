🔊 Listen to this

Jaden Pepe won his first Class 2A Northeast Regional title and three Wyoming Area teammates earned state tournament berths by placing third in the March 4-5 tournament at Williamsport.

The Warriors finished fifth out of 41 in the team standings.

Pepe won the 120-pound title, going through his toughest bout in his opener, during the March 4 quarterfinals when he decisioned Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert, 10-6. He pinned Benton’s Chase Burke in 53 seconds in the semifinals the next day, then posted a major decision, 14-6, over Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss.

Anthony Evanitsky (138), Cooper Price (152) and Connor Wrobleski (189) each won quarterfinals, then lost decisions in the semifinals before coming back with two straight wins to take third.

Related Video

Wrobelski had a first-period pin in the quarterfinals when Evanitsky won by major decision.

Evanitsky’s semifinal loss was 8-7 to Cameron Milheim from Warrior Run.

Price had a pin and Evanitsky a major decision in the consolation semifinals to clinch their state berths in Hershey.

Evanitsky took third with a 7-2 decision over Kole Biscoe from Southern Columbia. Price edged Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross, 5-2. Wrobleski handled South Williamsport’s Landon Lorson, 10-2.

Connor Novakowski (106), Garret Pocceschi (113), Jonathan Stone (126) and Richie Hyzinski (215) each went 0-2.

Hyzinski lost a pair of three-point decisions.