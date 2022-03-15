🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area lineman Nick Elko has been added to the Pennsylvania roster for the annual Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association’s Big 33 Game.

The top Pennsylvania seniors will take on Maryland at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30, at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg. Elko replaced Pine-Richland lineman Jalen Klemm, who is unable to play because of personal reasons.

Elko was previously selected to play in the PSFCA East-West Small School game also at Bishop McDevitt a day prior to the Big 33 Game.

Elko will join high school teammate Blaise Sokach-Minnick on the PA squad. Sokach-Minnick, who started at quarterback and defensive end for Wyoming Area, was chosen to the original roster as a long snapper. He was ranked as the fourth-best long snapper in the nation during the high school season and will be a preferred walk-on at Penn State.

Related Video

Elko committed to play at Division II East Stroudsburg in the fall. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder played on both sides of the ball for Wyoming Area. He was selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A all-state team as a senior and was a two-time Times Leader All-Wyoming Valley Conference selection.

A four-year starter, Elko began his high school career as a fullback and switch to the line as a sophomore. He had an outstanding senior year where he posted 31 pancake blocks, 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six hurries and an interception he returned 61 yards for a touchdown.

Elko and Sokach-Minnick are the only WVC players in the Big 33 Game. The Lackawanna Conference had no players selected.