🔊 Listen to this

MONDAY, March 28

Boys tennis: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School, 4:15 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Abington Heights at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Delaware Valley (NL), 4:30 p.m.

Related Video

TUESDAY, March 29

Baseball: Old Forge at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, Klassner Field, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball: Wyoming Area at Mid Valley (NL), 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, Sobeski Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 30

Boys and girls track and field: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Dunmore (NL), 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Hanover Area at Pittston Area (NL), 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 31

Baseball: Scranton Prep at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, Kirby Park, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Abington Heights, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, April 1

Baseball: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, Klassner Field, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 2

Boys and girls track and field: Pittston Area in Bruce Dallas Invitational, Cumberland Valley, 9:30 a.m.

Boy lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Lewisburg (NL), 11 a.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lakeland at Pittston Area, 11 a.m.

Baseball: Dunmore at Wyoming Area (NL), 1 p.m.