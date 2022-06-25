🔊 Listen to this

Greater Pittston has a first-place team, a second-place team and expansion to four total teams in action in Wyoming Valley American Legion Baseball League action this season.

The Greater Pittston Prep team is the only unbeaten team out of seven in the Prep Legion league with a 3-0 record. The team for 12- and 13-year-olds has outscored its three opponents, 31-13.

There are only two winning teams in the seven-team Senior American Legion for players up to 19 years old.

Swoyersville is 6-0.

Greater Pittston is in second place. It was 4-1 going into the weekend.

After opening the season June 9 with a 17-1 rout of Nanticoke, Greater Pittston lost a rematch, 10-4. It has since put together a three-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory over Stripes & Strikes from Hazleton, then 8-1 and 10-2 victories over Mountain Post Wednesday and Thursday.

When the Greater Pittston Area and Greater Wyoming Area Senior Little League programs faced the prospects of not having any opponents to play, Greater Pittston Legion general manager Jerry Ranieli arranged for them to become Youth Legion teams, competing on the 14- and 15-year-old level.

Both technically part of the Greater Pittston Area Legion program, they entered the Youth Legion league as Greater Pittston Junior and Greater Wyoming Junior teams. Greater Pittston was 1-1 going into the weekend while Greater Wyoming was 1-3.