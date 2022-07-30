🔊 Listen to this

Drew Mruk liked what he saw on his first official recruiting visit so much that he canceled all others.

The rising Wyoming Area senior and reigning Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state javelin champion, announced his commitment to Princeton University Friday.

Mruk verbally accepted an offer to be part of the track and field program at the Ivy League school last week, then waited to hear back from the Princeton admissions department. Once he received his acceptance, he made the decision public.

“I visited two weeks ago,” Mruk said. “Their facilities were amazing. Their campus was amazing.”

Mruk plans to major in a business-related field, either finance of economics. He said academics were at the forefront of the selection process.

“They have a lot of connections in business,” Mruk said.

With Ivy League schools continuing to offer only financial-aid based packages, not specific athletic scholarships, Mruk passed up that possibility from other major National Collegiate Athletic Association schools that are showing interest.

“I think I’ll get the best opportunities there,” he said.

Mruk followed another Wyoming Area multisport athlete into becoming a javelin thrower. He also followed Marc Minichello to the Ivy League and a national title.

Minichello won the NCAA Division I championship for the University of Pennsylvania in June.

Mruk followed up his PIAA title by winning the New Balance Nationals for high school athletes. At the time, he said he planned to make recruiting visits to Duke, North Carolina, Penn, UCLA and Virginia.