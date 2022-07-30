🔊 Listen to this

Leadership Northeast retiree, Lori Nocito, stand with friends attending her retirement party at the Westmoreland Club on Friday, July 29. Left to right: Cherly Summa, Christie Bonnace, Nocito, Mallory Strubeck, Melissa Wolf.

Leadership Northeast’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, James A. Brogna, served as master of ceremonies at the Lori Nocito retirement party at Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre. Brogna presented presented Nocito with a Certificate of Recognition for 19-years of service at Leadership Northeast.

Lori Nocito stands with her husband Atty. Frank Nocito and friends, Doris Herbert, far left, and Jessica Cronauer, second from right. Cronauer succeeds Nocito as Executive Director at Leadership Northeast.

WILKES-BARRE — Over 100 family members and guests joined in celebrating the 19-year career and retirement of Lori Nocito from Leadership Northeast at the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre, on Friday, July 29.

After 19 years at the helm of Leadership Northeast, Nocito has passed the baton on to Jessica Cronauer who will take over as executive director.

The honoree received a Certificate of Recognition for her 19 years at Leadership Northeast by Leadership Northeast’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, James A. Brogna, who served as master of ceremonies at Nocito’s retirement party.

“We will never be able to replace you, Lori, but we are here to thank you as a friend and a confidant that somebody who has led this organization for 19-years and now we sincerely hope the next chapter of your life will allow you to have an endless amount of time to invite me to West Palm Beach,” Brogna quipped, on being invited to Nocito’s winter home. “Maybe a friend or another family member, maybe gather with them and create new opportunities and do other things endearing to your heart.”

Brogna went on to thank Nocito for her friendship and leadership.

Nocito’s replacement at Leadership Northeast, Jessica Cronauer, thanked staff members for helping create a special evening for Nocito.

“At Leadership we talk a lot about the ripple effect,” Cronauer said. “When a stone is thrown into the water the ripple of its impact carries infinitely in directions we can’t easily predict. The Leadership experience has that effect on our lives and when you become a part of this organization, its mission and the people in it becomes a part of you. Lori, for the people in this room, you are the stone. You have been the source of all that positive change that has rippled in our lives in ways that we can never truly measure.”

Nocito spent her evening talking to and thanking everyone who spent time with her on the special occasion of her retirement.

She thanked members of the organization that she led for 19 years in making the night extraordinary.

“I am truly grateful for my team who coordinated such a fun party and for everyone who took the time to be with me on such a special occasion,” Nocito said.