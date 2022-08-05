The Pittston Area 8-10 All-Stars are happy to be in this position, no matter the opponent.

But Saturday’s regional championship round is a little more special because it will feature the two squads from Pennsylvania meeting at the end of a 10-team bracket.

Tournament host Pittston Area takes on Pennsylvania state champion Caln Township for the Little League Eastern Regional Softball Championship at 10:30 a.m. at the Mountain Top Little League.

Undefeated at 3-0 in the double-elimination event, Pittston Area will have two chances to claim the title. If Caln Township wins the first game, the teams will play a winner-take-all rematch at 1 p.m.

“I’d love to see an all-(Pennsylvania) final,” Pittston Area manager Bill Kroski said Thursday after his team secured a spot in the championship round.

That’s exactly what happened on Friday, as Caln Township won two games to earn a meeting with Pittston Area. Caln Township edged Toms River (N.J.) 1-0 in the morning game before avenging its only loss in the tournament by beating Cranston Western (R.I.) 6-2 in the elimination bracket finals.

Pittston Area, which won the District 16 title and took the automatic berth into regionals as the host team, quickly proved it belonged on the big stage, defeating the state champions from New York (South Shore), Delaware (MOT) and Rhode Island (Cranston Western).

LITTLE LEAGUE 8-10 SOFTBALL EASTERN REGIONAL

(all games at Mountain Top LL)

Monday’s Results

Cranston Western (R.I.) 13, Gorham (Maine) 3

MOT (Del.) 4, Toms River (N.J.) 0

Caln Twp. (Pa.) 8, Champlain (Vt.) 0

Pittston Area 11 South Shore (N.Y.) 5, 8 inn.

Tuesday’s Results

Cranston Western (R.I.) 13, Jesse Burkett (Mass.) 2

MOT (Del.) 6, Tri-City (Md.) 3

Toms River (N.J.) 4, Champlain (Vt.) 1

South Shore (N.Y.) 10, Gorham (Maine) 0

Eliminated: Champlain (Vt.), Gorham (Maine)

Wednesday’s Results

Elimination Bracket

Toms River (N.J.) 4, Jesse Burkett (Mass.) 3

South Shore (N.Y.) 15, Tri-City (Md.) 0

Winners Bracket

Cranston Western (R.I.) 5, Caln Twp. (Pa.) 3

Pittston Area 8, MOT (Del.) 2

Thursday’s Results

Elimination Bracket

Caln Twp. (Pa.) 6, South Shore (N.Y.) 4

Toms River (N.J.) 9, MOT (Del.) 7

Caln Twp. (Pa.) vs. Toms River (N.J.), ppd.

Winners Bracket

Pittston Area 5, Cranston Western (R.I.) 4

Friday’s Results

Caln Twp. (Pa.) 1, Toms River (N.J.) 0

Caln (Pa.) 6, Cranston Western (R.I.) 2

Saturday

Pittston Area vs. Caln (Pa.), 10:30 a..m.

If Pittston Area loses, Pittston Area vs. Caln (Pa.), 1 p.m.