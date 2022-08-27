Pittston Area running back Harry Pugliese breaks free for the Patriots’ second touchdown on Friday night.

Hazleton Area’s Connor Shamany dives over the goal line to score Hazleton Area’s second touchdown on Friday night at Pittston Area.

Hazleton Area’s Matthew Cusatis looks to escape a defender on Friday night against Pittston Area.

Hazleton Area wide receiver Connor Shamany (6) goes up to haul in a pass against tight coverage by Pittston Area’s Kevin Lockett in the second quarter on Friday.

YATESVILLE — Hazleton Area scored the game’s last 32 points Friday night to turn back host Pittston Area, 47-15, in a high school football opener.

Similar to last season’s bout between the two teams, the Cougars and Patriots were jockeying for momentum after a Harry Pugliese touchdown run allowed Pittston Area to tie the game, 15-15, late in the first half.

A quick response put Hazleton Area back in front before halftime and the Cougars added four more touchdowns while shutting out the Patriots in the second half.

Tyler Wolfe’s 53-yard pass to Connor Shamany led to Matthew Buchman’s second touchdown two plays later to put Hazleton Area ahead, 22-15, at halftime.

From there, it was a rout. Hazleton Area scored on its first three possessions of the second half.

Matthew Cusatis then provided the final score when he returned his second interception of the game 81 yards for a score.

“We give up a quick score at the end of the half to give them the lead and then the second half, we just didn’t show up,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “That’s a great football team. There’s no doubt about it.”

After Buchman’s second touchdown on Hazleton Area’s opening drive, the Cougars appeared ready to build a big early lead when Pittston Area coughed up the football on the ensuing kickoff.

The Patriots defense responded, however, and Josh Pierre’s 71-yard interception return for a score tied the game, 8-8, midway through the first quarter.

Pittston Area only ran three plays in he first quarter and did not gain any yardage.

Drew DeLucca found a groove in the second quarter and completed seven passes for 71 yards.

Pugliese’s touchdown tied the game 2:28 before halftime.

Buchman put Hazleton Area back in front with 1:14 left and Pittston Area threatened to force another tie.

The Patriots reached the Hazleton Area 33 before running out of time at the half.

“We’ve got a lot to learn and a lot to get better, but we’ll get there,” Barbieri said.

By the numbers

Hazleton Area outgained Pittston Area, 154-33 on the ground, 240-82 through the air and 394-115 total. … The Cougars led in first downs, 15-6. … Pittston Area lost three turnovers and only took the ball away once. … Hazleton Area’s Tyler Wolfe was 14-for-19 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Shamany caught four passes for 99 yards, including a touchdown for the lead early in the second quarter. … Pittston Area’s Drew DeLucca finished 9-for-22 for 82yards. Robby Barbieri led the Patriots in receiving with three catches for 37 yards.

Up next

Pittston Area plays its second straight Class 6A opponent Friday night when it heads to Williamsport. The Millionaires dropped their debut under new coach Mike Pearson, falling at State College, 42-14, Friday night. The game was a rematch of last season’s District 4-6 Class 6A championship game which State College won, 17-14, to end Williamsport’s 6-6 season. The Millionaires are experienced at the skill positions offensively, but return just one offensive lineman. Their defense graduated seven of its top eight tacklers from last season.