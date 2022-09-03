Pittston Area’s William Egan (17) and the Wolfpack’s joaquin Prad (14) race for possesion of the ball.

Fabrice Gatsinzi (10), a Pittston Area junior, looks for a spot to dribble past Greater Wilkes-Barre Area’s Bobby Macko.

Senior Peter Zawierucha gets up high in an attempt to hit a header in a home game against Greater Wilkes-Barre Area on Aug. 31.

Pittston Area sophomore Jacob Ivey is about to pass the ball up field againt Greater Wilkes-Barre Area.

Kendall Heck and Nicholas Ciampi scored two goals each Monday when Wyoming Area shut out host Pittston Area, 6-0, in a non-league meeting of boys soccer rivals.

Ciampi scored the first and last goals, both on assists from Liam Burke, as the Warriors were building a 4-0 halftime lead.

Heck scored in each half.

Brady Kearns added a goal, off a Ciampi assist, to make to 2-0 before the midway point in the first half.

Heck and Ciampi then scored 1:29 apart in the last two minutes of the half to break the game open.

Kearns, Hayden Foland and Ben Nichol also had assists.

Trevor Kruszka made four saves in the shutout.

Wyoming Area outshot Pittston Area, 21-8.

Wyoming Area 2, Mountain View 0

Wyoming Area posted its second straight shutout Thursday while improving to 3-0, all on the road.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Pittston Area 2

Evan Corcoran’s second goal of the game lifted Wilkes-Barre Area to Wednesday’s win over visiting Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area 3, Delaware Valley 2

Ben Nichol scored seven minutes into overtime Aug. 27 to lift Wyoming Area to the victory.

Dylan Kostik assisted on the winner.

Kendall Heck scored off a Casey Noone assist, then assisted Dylan Kostik’s goal to give Wyoming Area a 2-0 lead late in the first half.

Pittston Area 11, West Scranton 0

Jose Ortiz had a hat trick Aug. 27 when Pittston Area opened the season with a non-league rout on its home field.

Fabrise Gatsinzi added two goals and two assists.